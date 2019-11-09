I tend not to worry.
My wife does, occasionally. I usually counter her concerns by saying, “What are the odds of ... (insert potentially dangerous activity)?” Then, I follow by making up the odds.
“Oh, let the kids play with fireworks, honey. What are the odds they’ll get hurt?”
Actually, it’s 1 in 19,556, which is less dangerous than playing with a chainsaw (1 in 4,464) but more dangerous than swimming with alligators (a 1 in 53,000 chance of being bit).
By the way, I was way, way off with my figures on all three of the above. The odds I quoted her were: Getting injured by playing with fireworks: 1 in a million; odds of getting hurt by playing with a chainsaw: None whatsoever; and odds of getting bit by an alligator: 1 in a gazillion.
So, in the interests of utilizing accurate odds for these instances, I did some research and found the actual chances for catastrophe/accident, for usage by myself, and you, the curious reader, in our everyday reckoning. So, the chance of you:
♦ Being struck by lightning: 1 in 576,000.
♦ Getting away with murder: 1 in 2.
♦ Winning an Olympic gold medal: 1 in 662,000.
♦ Getting hemorrhoids: 1 in 25.
♦ Dying from a shark attack: 1 in 300,000,000 (that’s 300 million).
♦ Dying from a falling coconut: 1 in 250,000,000.
♦ Dying from a dog attack: 1 in 700,000.
♦ Dying from falling down: 1 in 246.
♦ Winning the Mega Millions lottery: 1 in 135,145,920.
♦ Having your identity stolen: 1 in 200.
♦ Hitting a hole-in-one in golf (if you’re an amateur): 1 in 5,000.
♦ Hitting a hole-in-one in golf (if you’re a professional): 1 in 2,500.
♦ Being a victim of a serious crime in your lifetime: 1 in 20.
♦ Being injured while mowing your lawn: 1 in 3,623.
♦ Dying in an airplane accident: 1 in 354,319.
♦ Dying from a terrorist attack from an immigrant in the U.S.: 1 in 138,000,000.
♦ Dying from getting hit by a bus or train: 1 in 160,487.
♦ Dying from heart disease: 1 in 3.
♦ Becoming president of the United States: 1 in 10,000,000.
♦ Dying from parts falling off an airplane: 1 in 10,000,000.
♦ Getting divorced: 1 in 3.
♦ Living to be 100 years old: 1 in 50.
♦ Dying from a bicycling accident: 1 in 140,845.
Dying from a football injury: 1 in 1,850,000.
Dying from jogging: 1 in 1,000,000.
♦ Dying from a hunting accident: 1 in 68,000.
♦ Getting injured while shaving: 1 in 6,585.
♦ Dying from an alligator attack: 1 in 12,000,000.
♦ Getting colon cancer: 1 in 20.
♦ Being audited by the IRS: 1 in 175.
♦ Becoming a professional athlete: 1 in 22,000.
♦ Bowling a 300 game: 1 in 11,500.
♦ Getting the flu this year: 1 in 10.
Of course, I’m no statistician (although I did pretend to be one at a wedding recently). But I do think that if you have hemorrhoids, and are swimming with sharks, while on a lawn mower, after cutting yourself shaving, and barely survived a falling coconut, after being notified you’re being audited by the IRS, your chances of getting a divorce may increase.