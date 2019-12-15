Celebration during this holiday season can include a broad range of activities. There was much to learn about how the season is celebrated by many different cultures around the world and, believe it or not, we learned that here in the Rome /Floyd county area.
AMP — Art, Music and Purpose — sponsored the Winter Wonderland ice skating rink activity on Nov. 23-24 that was opened for any and all cultures to be involved. The Forum River Center was a festive and enjoyable place to be during those two days. The AACPA Connection was asked by AMP to set up a Kwanzaa display to share what is involved with celebrating Kwanzaa, which is a cultural event not a spiritual one.
Many confuse this celebration, which started in 1966, with Christmas. Some without understanding and knowledge believe it to be used as a substitution. However, the two have nothing in common except that they both deal with giving honor where honor is due. Christmas is honoring Jesus Christ and Kwanzaa honors the hidden and long neglected culture of a black people.
The Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1. I remind people that it is an extension of Christmas in a cultural direction. The celebration honors the history and the strength of the African-American community. When one examines the Kwanzaa principles, he or she realizes that Dr. Maulana Karenga drew up these principles based on the needs that he saw missing in the Black Family as he and his team observed at that time.
During the 1960s, families and communities were all over the place trying to find directions and purpose. Dr. Karenga looked at the Black Family at that time as well as retrospectively, and concluded that they needed some serious improvement in seven different areas.
He outlined seven principles. They are unity (Umoja), self-determination (Kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility ( Ujima), cooperative economics (Ujamaa), purpose (Nia), creativity (Kuumba), and faith (Imani).
Since the celebration lasts for seven days, the celebratees will gather as a unit on the day after Christmas and discuss the first principle. Each day a principle is discussed, making suggestions about how each one can be applied to the individual, family or unit to strengthen their effectiveness in the main stream of the larger cultures.
All of the symbols and principles are written in Swahili because at the time of his research African American language was trending in that direction. Swahili is spoken in East Africa and in many African communities around the world.
There are particular items or symbols needed for the celebration and it matters not if the celebratees are family members, community groups or organizational groups.
For example, one year West End Elementary School celebrated Black History Month by having local groups come in and share a slice of their Black History experiences with the children on all levels. Laney Stevenson and I had celebrated Kwanzaa with our youth groups at Rome High School, so we were asked to share with the elementary children at the school.
We both thought that to be one of the best organized Black History celebrations on the elementary level that we had ever witnessed in the Rome City School System — and we both had spent, together, some 60-plus years in the public school system.
The area where the group meets should be decorated with colors of red, black and green. The Kinara, which is the candle holder representing the African roots, is designed to hold the Mishumaa saba (candles). Each one represents one of the seven principles. One candle is lit each day of the celebration as the value that people are encouraged to live by is discussed.
All of the symbols are arranged on the Mkeka (mat), which includes the Mazao (fruits and vegetables), Muhindi (ears of corn), Kikombe cha Umoja (unity cup) and the Zawandi (gifts).
Unity is the first value discussed on the first day and the Black mishumaa saba, which was placed in the center, is lit. Unity is a necessary foundation or value in any family or circle. The group leader or head of household will outline the directions for the group. Small snacks can be served on each of the days, but the big feast usually takes place on the last day.
On the last day there is feasting on Kwanzaa dishes. Cultural dancing, drumming and singing will be a part of the final day’s celebration as well. Gifts are exchanged, but the gifts are not commercial types. The exchanges are to be personal ones ... Maybe a poem or a song written especially for the individual to whom it is given. On this day, as a part of the celebration, the elders are given special honors and the fore-parents are memorialized for paving the way and setting the standard.
Since the principles celebrated during Kwanzaa are universal, all groups can improve by applying them to group situations no matter what the culture.