Walk away
For years, the members of Democratic Party have always stuck together and rallied behind their elected officials and candidates — regardless of differences in ideology. Sure, there were Bernie Sanders’ supporters who acted out in 2016, but despite the corrupt institution known as the Democratic National Committee rigging the primary election in favor of their candidate’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, they would never do anything that would seriously damage their party. I’ve wondered — when will the left open their eyes? When will they realize that they support a party that has lied to their faces for years? I asked myself these questions until very recently when I first learned of the “Walk Away” movement.
I was on the campus of Mercer University back in late June at an executive committee meeting of the Georgia Young Republicans. In this meeting the board discussed plans for the upcoming year which included plans for outreach. A board member mentioned and sent me a link to an article that discussed the Walk Away movement. To summarize, the Walk Away movement was founded by members of the Democratic party that felt that their political party was moving “too far left” and were disappointed by the radicalized behavior of many of the party’s top activists. Members of this movement have decided to denounce the actions of the party and are “walking away.”
Upon learning about this movement, I was immediately intrigued — the left had finally had an epiphany and decided to walk away from the lies and corruption. I realized that this is the perfect opportunity for the Republican party to seize and welcome these individuals with open arms.
The Young Republicans’ motto is “fiscally conservative, socially awesome,” meaning that we focus solely on the government’s fiscal issues and not so much on controversial social issues. I am a Republican because I believe in a very limited government. I do admit that many elected Republicans who claim to support “limited government” do the opposite and make our government bigger with every piece of legislation proposed and passed. That’s another story.
In my perception of a limited government, the government shouldn’t play a role in many of the social issues that divide not only our political parties, but also our nation. For the rest, those should be bipartisan, human rights issues. Further, regarding the fiscal issues, I believe the government should be better stewards of taxpayer dollars, should take less money from my paycheck (especially if they’re not going to work any of my shifts) and should work for the people again. I certainly believe that the “moderate Democrats” that are walking away from the Democratic (turned Socialist) party can find some common ground there. Trust me: the Republican party is no longer the party of stereotypical, rich old white men.
I am extremely proud of the courage by the Walk Away movement’s leader, Brandon Straka, and those that have followed suit and walked away from the party that has abandoned them and all U.S. citizens for those that enter our country illegally.
To those on the left: If you are tired of the false promises or believe that your party is moving too far away from your principles, walk away. If you do not wish to be a part of an extreme party that promotes Socialism, violence and big government, walk away. It’s this simple: the Democratic party is the party of slavery. Don’t be their slave. Walk away.
Colt Chambers currently serves as state chairman of the Georgia Young Republicans and on the state committee of the Georgia Republican Party. He is a conservative political activist and arts advocate. You can reach him at colt@chambersenterprises.net.