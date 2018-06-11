Walk a mile in my shoes
I have thought, literally for months, about an innocent remark I heard. I don’t remember the speaker or the exact situation, but the comment was that “we don’t talk about religion or politics around here.” The intention was to maintain a level of peace and to avoid conflict, knowing that both topics can so easily arouse intense passion. At one level, it makes a lot of sense to avoid controversy. However, in thinking a bit deeper, the question that comes to me is how are we supposed to have meaningful relationships when we can’t talk about topics which most clearly identify who we are and what is important to us?
I have debated with myself for some time before I began this column. Because my focus is faith and culture, I will claim here that religion and politics are in fact the hot buttons of somewhat broader faith and culture issues. The frequency of insults, rage and threats that accompanies attempts to discuss makes it obvious that there are people with whom one simply cannot have a respectful conversation. I ask myself whether I am hopelessly naïve to encourage such conversations. I am aware that some of my tribe of progressives shake their heads in bemusement at an attitude marked by “Why can’t we all just get along?”
Despite the qualifiers, I plow ahead because the need is so great to bridge divides and renew our sense of community. Many writers, myself included, have expressed concern that empathy is increasingly lost in the hostilities of cultural warfare. If the goal is to understand another person, one must listen well and be slow to judge. This patient openness is the gate to empathy, the walking a mile in another’s shoes. Conversation then is not a monologue or a diatribe, it is an effort to understand. In such a conversation there is no room for stereotypes and easy assumptions.
Aside from the realistic concern about arousing uncontrolled hostility, I believe that we resist conversations out of a profound wish to just remain as comfortable as possible. At the extreme of the desire for undisturbed comfort is sheer complacency. Less blatant than actual complacency is the person whose intentional or inadvertent perspective serves as blinders to issues that fall outside those his/her tribe considers important. I actually believe that a significant portion of the angry accusations and name calling is an effort by a passionate person to break through an emotional fortress of blinders or complacency.
It is easier to nurse one’s comfort and the false sense of security than it is to try and see issues from the perspective of someone different. Frankly, if we begin to actually know one another more than superficially, we will quickly find differences, but how might we begin to understand something of life through the eyes of someone of a different race or religious belief if we are unwilling to talk to them about their beliefs and experiences? How are Baby Boomers to understand Millennials (and vice versa) if we assume we already know all we need to know by labeling? How is the Democrat to know what is really important to the Republican if they cannot talk to one another with respect? How are religious and secular to find common humanity if they are determined to prejudge one another in the harshest of terms?
To bring theory into practice, I share two personal experiences of Romans coming together as friends and neighbors. Earlier this week, the Maplewood Neighborhood Association joined the Church at Rome for an evening picnic, “One Table” event. The event recognized that a shared meal and an open invitation to meet new people is a small but significant step in building bridges when there are so many incitements for division. The church plans other similar events through the summer, and in so doing moves to reclaim something of Christianity as seeking and welcoming new neighbors, all children of God.
The other experience to share is my ongoing participation in One Community United. Hopefully readers will remember the three HUG events and the One Table event sponsored last September by One Community United and will be watching for another One Table this coming September. That group will meet tonight and in several small groups scattered through Rome each week. The purpose and the growing success of One Community is to bring people together, especially across racial divides. But even more basically, the goal is to intentionally bring people together who would not ordinarily cross paths.
To supplement my delight in sharing the experiences of neighborliness, I am reading a book by Philip Yancey titled “Vanishing Grace: Whatever Became of the Good News.” In it Yancey discusses the great divide of misunderstanding and hostility between an angry, judgmental distortion of Christianity and an angry, judgmental stereotyping of all religious faith by an increasingly secular culture. He states his belief that all people long for 1) a sense of meaning and 2) a sense of community/being loved, but how they try to find them becomes a source of disagreement. Especially because my own family tree is out of the same evangelical Christianity as Yancey’s I am deeply distressed at the meanness that has become the public face of too much religion (Christian, Jew and Muslim).
I close with his quote that “the issue is not whether I agree with someone, but rather how I treat someone with whom I profoundly disagree.”