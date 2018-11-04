In the Oct. 3 edition of Rome News-Tribune, Mrs. Beverly Woodward submitted a poem that she remembered having to memorize in high school, and I find the poem so impactful for us. With such trying times in front of us we are pulling things from our past that give us hope to help us to move forward. The poem calls for particular kinds of men to step forward. Men who are profiles in courage are in demand more so today than ever. The reason for the plea seems to be because “wrong is ruling the world and waiting Justice is sleeping.” After reading the poem one would think that it was written for today, but the poem was written in 1858 and still applies to today. Some things never change. Some needs never change. Some pleas never change. Some evil minds never change. There will always be men who are hollow, heartless, compassionless and just downright ruthless, but on the other hand there have always been men willing to be courageous in war and peace times. The poet writes:
GOD, give us men!
A time like this demands
Strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands;
Men whom the lust of office does not kill;
Men whom the spoils of office cannot buy;
Men who possess opinions and a will;
Men who have honor; men who will not lie;
Men who can stand before a demagogue
And damn his treacherous flatteries without winking!
Tall men, sun-crowned, who live above the fog
In public duty, and in private thinking;
For while the rabble, with their thumb-worn creeds,
Their large professions and their little deeds,
Mingle in selfish strife, lo! Freedom weeps,
Wrong rules the land and waiting Justice sleeps.
—Josiah Gilbert Holland
We truly know that even in times like these, justice is not truly sleeping but is waiting for just the appropriate time to pounce up and take control of the situation. Many believe that even though it seems that wrong and evil are ruling the world there is a day of reckoning. That day is not man’s day, but God’s day. We know that there are men who, as the poets states, will stand before the “demagogue and damn his treacherous flatteries without winking.” These are the men who represent profiles in courage. Freedom may be weeping now, but as the Word of God says, “weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.” And oh! What wonderful joy that will be.
There are signs all around us flashing red proclaiming, “It is later than you think.”
The polls are open for voting on Tuesday, so step out and go pull the lever for one of these individuals who represents a profile in courage. Re-read the above poem and ask yourself — do you want to be led by the type men being called for in those first 8 lines or dogged by the men described in lines 12-13?
People, it is decision time. We have done enough talking. We have done enough crying. We have done enough complaining. We have done enough fighting. Not quite enough praying, but now it is time to get in line, even if it is a long line. Get in line even if it is raining. Go ahead now and purchase an umbrella. If you think you will be out of town on voting day, vote early. This state allows for early voting and mail-in. If you have not been paying attention to the “rabble, with their thumb-worn creeds, Their large professions and their little deeds, Mingle in selfish strife,” find someone who can guide you to the men and women who are examples of profiles in courage and determined to make a positive difference in a negative world. Wake up and sound the alarm for justice to leap out of that seemingly comatose state. As the older folks used to say, “Justice is just playing ‘possum.”