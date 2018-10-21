Any time one group of people passes laws to keep other individuals from a particular right, the individuals who are being blocked or marginalized should investigate, looking into the “whys” and the “how comes.” We should never lose our curiosity. The curiosity endowed by the wisdom of a Mighty God is why blacks are still rising and still alive today. It is not because we have nine lives as they say the cat has. Black Americans are still alive because of what Langston Hughes stated in his poem, “I, Too.”
I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes,
But I laugh,
And eat well,
And grow strong.
Tomorrow,
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me,
“Eat in the kitchen,”
Then.
Besides,
They’ll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—
I, too, am America.
People who have lost hope and faith in the power of the vote must not fall down and faint, because we too are America. We must gain strength, get back up and find out what is so powerful about voting. The only way to know is to try it and see what power the vote holds.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, aimed to help overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African-Americans and others from exercising their right to vote. The aim of the 1964 bill was to make sure minorities were able to legally vote, and this included all people of any minority group. The black vote was so powerful that the federal government and local government had laws on the books to keep African-Americans from voting.
Mind you, the 15th Amendment was on the books, but because blacks were considered only 3/5 of a human being, that blocked his voting. How do you count a man who is just part of a man? The government has 50 men at the poll ready and able to vote, how does one count them? The easiest way to do that is to do what the USA did: not allow them to vote at all. The black man eventually became the invisible man. Now is the time to make the black man and nonvoters visible with a voice. Let your vote speak for you this November.
The dream deferred makes us talk the talk about registering to vote, but not walk the walk to the polls. If anyone who has given up on the power of the vote has kept up with the happenings of the Supreme Court, you will see firsthand how powerful one vote can be.
I hope that you will check out what happened with the Supreme Court’s newest appointee. One vote made the difference between having a Supreme Court with one judge accused of sexual assault and now having two judges sitting on the bench who have been accused of sexual assault.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.