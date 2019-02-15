On a dark night in a quiet place, you can hear all kind of noises. There may be noises and there may not. The imagination can play some funny tricks on you. A dark stretch of road on a dark night can play tricks on the eyes and ears. I remember an incident where I thought I heard voices but could not see anyone.
I am sure that everyone is familiar with the area where Southeastern Mills is. Back when I started on the Rome Police Department, it didn’t look like it does today. At the end of the bridge was a train depot. The railroad tracks ran from the end of the South Rome Bridge back to the river and to East 12th Street. There was a switch track that came from the railroad in North Rome. It ran down Glenn Milner past where Sears was and tied in with the tracks that ran to East 12th Street. I was familiar with the area, having at one time or the other fished all though the area.
At the time this happened there was a taxi cab company in the old depot building. I would make a round and in doing so would check in with the cab dispatcher to see if everything was all right. This night the dispatcher had come outside and we were on the platform talking. It was one of those hot, stuffy nights. Something on the railroad tracks drew our attention. It was someone staggering up the tracks toward us. He was coming at a run. As he got close I recognized him. It was, as they were called, one of our “river rats.” He ran up to me, quivering as if he was cold. I knew him as a troublemaker. It was known that where he was there was going to be trouble sooner or later.
His name was Edward. I looked at him and asked, “What is the matter with you?” It took him a few minutes to speak. “Down there,” he said, pointing down the railroad tracks. I couldn’t see anything so I asked, “What is down there?” He mumbled something I didn’t hear. Again I asked, “What is down there?”
“Voices.”
“Voices?” I asked. “Down where?”
Again he pointed down toward the railroad tracks. He told me he had been asleep in a small building in between the railroad tracks when he heard voices. Thinking it might be one of his river people, he got up to see if they had a drink he could get. He said he walked out in the middle of people who had no heads. He said they started after him and he ran. With the odor of what he had been drinking, I could understand him seeing things.
I remember saying, “Come on, Edward, we will go back down and see those people with no heads.” Then a request that I thought I would never hear came from him. “Officer, call a car and send me to jail where I will be safe from those things.” I laughed and motioned for the cab dispatcher to call me a police car. With Edward on his way to jail, curiosity began to work on me. I had to see what was on the railroad tracks.
It was hard walking in between the tracks. I took my time watching where I put my feet. I came to the small building that Edward was sleeping in when he saw the headless people. I looked around, smiling to myself. It must have been potent stuff he was drinking. I went back to the tracks that came down Glenn Milner and started toward Sears.
Then I heard voices.
I turned back, looking but seeing nothing. I went back and checked out the small building. I did not see or hear anything.
I began to walk toward Sears. I stopped, for I had seen something in front of me on the tracks. I began to walk faster, keeping my eyes on the figure. It looked like a small person dressed in a white outfit. The faster I walked the further it got from me. I knew that I could not catch it. When I got to Sears at East First Avenue, I could not see anything.
I wrote it off as the mean old white lightning that Edward had been drinking, and as for my part, the place where I was had a lot to do with what I saw and heard. A little later, working in the car, my partner and I caught two small boys inside a store in the area. Could I have seen the boys that night? Only thing wrong with that was, whatever I saw moved too fast to be them.
Lonie Adcock of Rome is a retired Rome Police Department lieutenant. His latest book is “Fact or Fiction.”