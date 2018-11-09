When I lived in Atlanta I never missed a Veterans Day parade. Staged at the Atlanta Civic Center, every year the parade begins Nov. 11, precisely at 11:11 a.m. on West Peachtree Street. The best units in the parade are always the JROTC units. In every parade … on the back row … there was the not yet very tall 9th grader…his uniform too big. Nonetheless, so proud of being in JROTC, he could not suppress a great big smile.
The laying of the wreath at Myrtle Hill Cemetery
I will participate in the laying of the wreath at Myrtle Hill Cemetery this year, at which time I will think of many things. World War II veterans, such as my father, the late Paul Stephens Hull Terrell. My uncles, the late John Elwin Sheffield, the late Tom Long, and the late Wade Griffin. Viet Nam veterans, such as my brother, Stephen Henry Terrell. My cousins David Terrell, John Terrell, and Vaughn Terrell.
The World War II era
Mama and her sister, Melba, were students at Berry College during World War II. Grandma’s brother, the late Glen Morris, ran the print shop at Berry in those days. Mama’s other sister, my Aunt Bill, lived in Rome.
Mama’s brother, the late Pvt. Wade Griffin, was in the Army at the time. Having just completed basic training at Fort Benning, he was assigned to go to France. The family knew Uncle Wade was on a troop train to France.
Pvt. Wade Griffin
My grandparents, Bert and Marie Griffin, received a telegram informing them Uncle Wade was killed … while on a troop train … which wrecked somewhere in France. There were no survivors. An inconceivable loss. Pvt. Wade Griffin. Just 19 years of age.
Grandma called Uncle Glen and asked him to “… please go to Rome and tell Bill … and then go back to campus and tell Charlotte, and Melba.” So he did.
One day, on her way to a class, Mama saw Uncle Glen and Aunt Bill walking toward her from across the campus. Right away, Mama sensed it wasn’t good. Uncle Glen gave Mama the bad news about Uncle Wade. Together, Uncle Glen, Aunt Bill and she then went to find Aunt Melba to inform her.
Daddy and Uncle Wade
Daddy was in the Army in World War II. He was a medic and when he completed basic training at Fort Benning, he was sent to Guadal Canal. Uncle Wade and Daddy never met … although they would have after the war. In the meantime they enjoyed each other’s letters. In his letters to Mama, which I have, Uncle Wade said, “…any news from Terrell?”
Family letters … and condolences
The collection of family letters I have include those Uncle Wade and Mama wrote each other. Several of those were written when Wade was still in school and living at home. One day he wrote, “…well Charlotte, I guess I’d better go. Teacher just gave me a look … so I winked at her.”
The rest of my collection of family letters are those Mama wrote Grandma and Grandpa, letters Uncle Wade and Daddy wrote each other, and letters of condolence from the late Dr. Inez Henry of Berry College.
In memory of Uncle Wade
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church is a little country church in Whitfield County where at least two generations of Griffins attended church. My maternal grandparents put a beautiful stained glass window in the church in memory of Uncle Wade.
To our veterans
I never miss an opportunity to thank a veteran for their service. I consider all veterans and the sacrifices they and their families continue to make. Further, I reflect on the men and women currently serving in our Armed Forces. To our veterans everywhere…one and all…thank you for your service!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, proud American and history enthusiast. She welcomes your email to her at pamterrellwalker@gmail.com.