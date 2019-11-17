The Biblical character Elijah was on the mountain waiting, listening, and looking for God and did not know how he was going to come. Just as we should be doing today. Will he be in the booming thunder? Will he come in the flashing lightning? Will he come in rumbling thunder and lightning?
“Out from the throne come flashes of lightning and sounds and peals of thunder. And behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind tore into the mountains and broke the rocks in pieces before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind; and after the wind an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; A great fire came but God was not in the fire after which things got quiet. And he heard the voice of God”. I Kings 19:11.
It came as a quiet calm voice. When we re-examine the times that these two men, John McCain, and Elijah Cummings, took their stands, they both had turned away from the noise of the moment and it was then that God spoke. For that reason they were able to hear him clearly above all of the rancor and turbulence that was going on around them. They both heard God’s voice above all the other noise being made to tickle their ears. The noise that was being made to make them feel self-sufficient, prideful, haughty and arrogant. If Elijah Cummings and John McCain could speak to us today they would both say listen for the Quiet Voice of God.
Two giant statesmen and the legacy of integrity left behind can be seen in the shadow of John McCain and Elijah Cummings. “Good God man, what is wrong with you?” is a question that should be ringing out concerning some of the people around us far and near. These two men had the strength of their integrity put to the test and they stood strong.
The world will never forget when John McCain was tested, and it would have been so easy for him to have allowed the female supporter to go on with her ramblings about how no good and unAmerican then-candidate Barack Obama was. And how he was Muslim. John McCain’s integrity stepped up and his moral compass kicked in. He said “No, ma’am, he is a decent man, and he is an American, but he and I just have different ideas about running the government.” McCain was aware that his position was contrary to the belief held by the majority of his party that would have loved for him to agree with the supporter. But his integrity would not allow him to stand before the American people and allow a known lie to spread. Not on his watch. He put his statesman attributes and values before his affiliation with a political party. He stood on truth, honesty and decency — which seem to have no place in our society any more.
Elijah Cummings’ integrity was also put to the test, during the Senate hearings concerning placing Brett Kavanaugh on the U. S. Supreme Court. Mark Meadows was taking a verbal beating about being a racist and was trying hard to explain why he was not. But he was fighting a losing battle with some of the senators who knew of positions taken and statements made in the past that would point strongly in that direction. Congressman Cummings paused the hearing he was chairing and said “No, Mark Meadows is not a racist. Now, he may be guilty of many of the other things that you are saying, which I cannot and will not refute, but he has proven otherwise to me over the many years that I have dealt with him in both private and public affairs. A racist he is not, and that I vouch for.”
If John F. Kennedy is editing his book in heaven and needs to have a few more people to include in “Profiles in Courage,” these are two men that he could certainly add. What a powerful display of courage and integrity the two men displayed for all to see. The two men showed how easy it is to stand for truth, honor and decency even in the midst of lies and dishonesty that may serve one well temporarily. “What would it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?” Mark 8:36. These two men showed us that for believers there is a judgment, and that is the day when we must all prepare for as we make our journey traveling and preparing to go beyond the sun. We sometimes forget that this is a temporary state. However, the next journey will be eternal ... Forever is a long time.
Let us turn away from the meaningless distractions and listen for that quiet still voice that speaks to every human with a conscience.