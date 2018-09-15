Breaking News
Treasures in My Front Yard
The new day ushered in sign-hanging, pricing, the arrangement of goods and a box of change. This particular morning was to be the launch of my first yard sale in over 20 years. With great reluctance, I decided to take a chance on cleaning out my storage room and turn my treasures into cash. A very big endeavor indeed; providing a yard sale is not for the weak of heart.
The items for sale were chock full of memories, making them even more difficult to part with. What I found in exchange was well worth all the work. Not the cash, but the interesting people. Every customer had a story, a gift they gave me free of charge. If we just listen carefully we can be amazed at how our neighbors exist and learn from them. I learned quite a few unexpected things.
Living on the outskirts of town I had not met many of my neighbors, but this event brought them to me, living treasures. Our first customer was a very hardworking couple. The husband was born and raised in Rome and was a college football star, then a logger and now a car detailer.
Another customer was a feisty, independent woman named Maggie. Born and raised in southern Georgia on a farm and used to hard work, she collects antiques and loves the stories that they are immersed in. I had several of those pieces with wonderful stories.
“History,” she said, “is of no interest to our younger generation.” Sadly, I agreed, and we went on to discuss dog-eared books that are musty-smelling and faded, sharing thoughts from the past that could enlighten the future, but our children aren’t interested in the past anymore. That is why I decided to pilot this yard-selling effort.
Maggie told me that the well-loved chest from my girlhood was made of a walnut burl, very unusual. That was her favorite piece. My mother purchased this chest at a yard sale when I was 4 years old for my bedroom. It has been used as an entertainment center, a baby wardrobe and a computer closet in its lifetime. I sold it to our wonderful mail carrier, Fay, who was so excited to acquire it and loved its story.
Maggie came back the second day and bought more furniture, bringing with her a young man, Connor, to help her load her newfound treasures and split the difference of a coffee table as she didn’t have room for it but loved the set that had adorned our living room for 28 years. We both agreed that furniture so well-loved and rich with history needs to go to good homes and not to the Goodwill.
A local tractor repair professional told us of how his daddy bought 390 acres nearby in 1951 for $13 an acre. When we told him we were looking for a good lawn repair person, he offered up his neighbors, both brothers, blind but having a magical touch with these cranky machines. The other brother is blind as well and raises chickens for a living. We were told that he uses different radio stations to identify the location of each row of chickens and for feeding.
Then I met Bud, a thrice-divorced father, who gave me another treasure. His inspiring story of how God had provided for him through his painful time moved me and he left me with this gift: “Be patient” in all things. “Patience, it’s the hardest thing,” he said. He taught me how to discern real gold from its fake counterparts with a “third eye” and a magnet.
I met Peggy and Steve, who are now sadly dealing with the southeastern bypass project as it dissects their 100 acres to bring the new bypass through their property, acreage that has been in their family for over 100 years. He, too, has lived here all of his life and still ardently loves his bride of 35 years. He told us how he found her in Alabama on a blind date. What a treasure to witness such love!
I finally decided to part with my mother’s sewing machine on which we had spent many hours sewing together and connecting. I could hardly stand to see it go, but it didn’t work and a customer who had just come back from a life-altering car accident was so kind and happy to buy it even though we couldn’t get it to function. I ultimately gave it to her, knowing that she would bring the machine back to life again and it would see many more years of love and conversation.
Her tenacious husband, Antonio, who still works full-time on his second career, bought my daughter’s car and a few other things. He proudly told me stories of countless cars that he was able to bring back to life. After working a 10-hour day, he would come home and tend to his 500 chickens.
His story gave me another gift, that God honors hard work and a kind heart. I cried as Antonio’s biggest purchase was driving away with all my daughter’s memories of high school tucked into that little car. Her car was discarded, just like our family heirlooms and past, because she didn’t like anything “old.”
I received many more treasures than my customers ever did. Their stories, their trials, their character, all woven together to create my neighborhood, gave me new words of wisdom and appreciation for my neighborhood here in the country. Stories of miraculous recoveries, new roadways, being patient in the midst of a storm, finding real gold, sharing history through books and learning that you don’t need sight to operate a chicken farm or a lawnmower business.
My treasures brought me even bigger and better treasures, the remarkable residents that live in my community!
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.