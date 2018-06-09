Traveling through America: Facts, fun and folly
As the summer bears down on all of us, our thoughts most often turn to possible vacation spots with our families and where those locations might be, based on finances and time off from work. I have been most blessed to be able to travel through and in over 44 states since 2012, and I am about to embark on a three-month trek across the United States, heading westward again. We drive with our "Turtle" attached, a nickname I gave our fifth-wheel, which carries all the comforts of home. Join my family and me as we depart for our third sojourn across America. I will write to you, sharing facts, fun and even our folly as we encounter and experience the Midwest and the Northwest portions of the United States. Our ultimate destination is northern Idaho, where we will stay with family and then make our journey back home via a different route, so I will have so much more to tell you.
Here is a fun fact about the United States — there are approximately 19,354 "incorporated places" which include cities, towns and villages, and nestled near these areas are 59 National Parks. Our trip will bring us across 2,500 miles of extraordinary beauty and through Yellowstone National Park, Badlands National Park, Devil’s Tower National Monument and several others.
Since we are departing from Georgia, I have included interesting facts as well. For instance, did you know that peaches originated initially in China and were the favorite fruit of emperors as far back as the tenth century? Peaches came to America from England, brought over by a horticulturist who planted them at his estate in Virginia. Another fun fact that I was unaware of is that the largest peach producer in the U.S. is California; coming in second in highest production is South Carolina with Georgia coming in third. I was surprised to learn that the peach became the official fruit in 1995, the very same year I had moved to this beautiful state from California.
A fun fact about traveling via the expansive highways throughout the United States is about the interstate systems. We are heading west, so the interstate signs we will be following are evenly numbered and north south interstate numbers will be odd. Our trip should cover approximately 3,000 miles one way this year. Last year we were in motion on the highways for a total of 44 days. We crossed our fantastic countryside via U.S. 2, the most northern interstate to arrive in Idaho, to surprise my father-in-law for his last birthday. We drove 6,695 miles and our diesel expenditure was approximately $2,008, based on 10 miles a gallon. Our average cost per night was about $14. There are many ways to travel cheaply. We made our meals and dined near shimmering lakes, and we saved an enormous amount of money by staying overnight in Walmart parking lots and camping in National Forests, usually free or with a nominal charge.
Our best traveling companions have been the Walmart Atlas and our disabled teenage son. This 2019 Rand-McNally Road Atlas contains a comprehensive Walmart store directory in the United States and Canada, with a staggering 32 pages of store locations. It contains pharmacy, tire/lube express, gas, photo and vision services for each store. You can park your RV in the parking lot always in a designated area. This venue provides huge savings since RV campsites can run anywhere between $20 to $60 a night. Entertainment is cheap as you can walk across the parking lot to rent a movie from Redbox. We have also met some interesting people in these parking lots, and I am sure we will have many Walmart tales to share with you throughout the summer. Other free or very cheap places to stay overnight are Cracker Barrels, Cabela’s and some auto parts stores, especially if you’re in need of immediate repairs in the morning (hint, hint).
Another unsurpassed traveling companion is my son Noah, a young man with Down syndrome. His disability affords us the ability to use his "Golden Access" pass. This pass allows us to enter National Parks, any federal monuments and National Seashore areas for free. Camping in federal parks or lands, the overnight rate is half the price. He is also the best traveling companion because it is through him that we have met so many remarkable sojourners along the way. Noah knows no strangers and has often brought the most memorable people into our lives, people with whom we continue correspondence to this day. Because of his loving nature, folks seem to open right up to us. Several times in his folly he has placed my hand into the hand of a stranger while we were on guided tours. Quite awkward, but his loving nature has always given us the opportunity to strike up a conversation. Noah has helped to forge new friendships throughout all of our journeys.
Several times a month on Saturday mornings, I will come to you with traveling tales, tips and fun facts about our destinations. Join me as I share the fun facts, folly, unusual sights, stories and the beautiful people we will meet as we trek across the United States this summer.