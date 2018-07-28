Traveling across America — Part Three
I left you in the last column with fun facts about Badlands National Park, but barely scratched the surface of the experience. This stop is a must if you are ever in the area. The landscape is almost celestial, as if entering a scene from an old western movie. Our most memorable part of this enchanted spot was the beauty, the boys and waking up to bugles at 6:37 a.m.
With the grey-brown backdrop of the water-chiseled spires against the blue skies, we found multicolored tents dotting the landscape and what appeared to be hundreds of two-legged ants running up and down the rock formations. We realized we had been assigned to a “group campsite” which was full of Boy Scout troops, constant chatter and testosterone flowing freely and bugling to spare. We decided to follow these fast-moving creatures and ended up at one of the most informative and beautifully done visitor’s centers that we had ever encountered yet, Ben Reifel Visitor Center. It is here that Noah received his Junior Ranger badge with much pomp and circumstance and clapping from tourists fresh off the buses, a very proud moment for this mom, my son hugging everyone within his reach to celebrate his victory. Another fun fact, the National Park system is very committed to their Junior Ranger program and has activity booklets for all levels of functioning and age groups, allowing children and adults with disabilities to receive an identical plastic badge similar to the ones the Rangers proudly wear.
The next day brought us another adventure as we headed out of the park via the southern route, our ultimate destination being Wind Cave National Park. We observed longhorn sheep, bison and prairie dogs as we left. It was at the National Park sign taking a photo that we realized we had lost our trailer license plate and the endearing “turtle” plate that was attached to it. We had encountered some large storms in Missouri and South Dakota, so we could only imagine where it may have ended up. Resolving that issue took part of the day, but we had enough time to restock at Walmart and then head to another bizarre stop, “Waldrug” in Wall, South Dakota, the world’s largest drugstore. America’s favorite roadside attraction was born in 1931 as Dorothy Hustead, one of the proprietors, came up with a startling idea — to offer the travelers zooming by on the hot and dusty 16A Highway free ice water. The rest of their 85-year story is history as the tiny drug store grew into shopping, dining and unusual attractions, including the home to the giant iconic “jackalope,” a strange-looking jackrabbit with antlers. It was here that my son decided to sit down next to a life-sized statue of a saloon girl and plant a big kiss on her lips. Much to the dismay of passersby and his father at this display of affection, he then received a stern lecture on not kissing dirty lips.
We restocked at Walmart and headed through Custer State Park to arrive at our final destination for the day, Elk Mountain Campground in Wind Cave National Park, by far the most beautiful and most expensive State Park we have ever encountered. The most bizarre stop in this area was the observation of friendly burros that would poke their head into your car window in search of treats. These relatives of the donkey are wild, but have figured out the crazy tourists and will turn on their charm in hopes of a treat, letting you pet and walk amongst them. Thirty-six bison were brought to this 71,000-acre park in 1916 to help reestablish the almost decimated bison herds in the area. These behemoth animals were nestled among the fantastic granite formations, peacefully chewing their cud. What an incredible sight it was to see.
We arrived in Elk Mountain Campground at Wind Cave National Park, our seventh national park and the first one devoted to a cave, taking the last large camping spot. We met our friendly neighbors immediately, one from Georgia and the other from Florida. Our cave tour, “Natural Entrance,” was one of four different spelunking opportunities offered and took an hour and a half. These sacred caves, densest in America, were so amazing for two reasons. One is that a 16-year-old, Alvin McDonald, pioneered the first 41 miles of the cave, all by a solitary candle and rope, to reveal the unique boxwood and popcorn formations created by the underground water that flowed through the years of deposited limestone.
Have you ever thought of adopting a bison? The present Wind Cave herd came from the original 20 animals brought to the park in 1916 and have been identified as 99.9 percent genetically pure. This adoption program will protect this important herd. They will use funds to purchase tracking collars and to continue ongoing conservation programs and develop activities that will help bring the public closer to the herd without disturbing their natural environment. For more information on this Adopt-A-Bison program, contact the Black Hills Parks & Forest Association at mwhite@blackhillsparks.org. To learn more about the bison herd visit www.nps.gov/wica.
Join me next time for the last installation (Part Four) of the series, as I share our explorations of the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery, Little Bighorn Battlefield and our time in Yellowstone National Park, as well as some tips on camping on lands for free. I hope to bring you some photos as well. At that point, we will have arrived at our destination in Idaho, where we are to stay through mid-August. Then I will have all new adventures to share with you about our journey home, different national parks, more interesting people, fun facts and more bizarre stops.
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.