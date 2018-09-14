Train Day
When one travels by light rail or commuter rail a person encounters a different sort of traveler according to the time of day. As I type this on New Mexico’s Rail Runner, it is still early in the morning. I boarded the train at 6:30 a.m. in order to arrive in Santa Fe at 9 a.m. for a productive screenwriting day with my collaborator, Donald Davenport. More about him later.
The passengers boarding at my Village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, were a sleepy lot. The majority of them disembarked the train upon its arrival in Albuquerque and no doubt headed for a day of work in the big city. Numbers of passengers boarded the cars with bicycles in order to complete their day’s journey. The train administrators encourage cyclists to travel by rail and there is ample storage space in each car to accommodate the two-wheelers.
Two gentlemen behind me struck up a conversation. One nervous gentleman was navigating his first trip on the train. He asked many questions as to where the train stops, how far it travels and when it comes back. His seat companion answered all with patience and accuracy.
I remember my first Rail Runner trip. I was as nervous as could be. What if I messed up? What if I missed my stop? Would I have to live on the train for the rest of my life?
The staff is welcoming and efficient. In the space of five minutes, I learned that the conductor was the proud new father of twins and that his wife was resting comfortably in an Albuquerque hospital. We talked briefly about my two grown-up children and the joys of fatherhood. The conductor asked me if I was over 62 and I wanted to tip him, or at least give him a friendly hug.
Just in front of me sits an entourage of eight well-dressed folks. I am guessing by their light briefcases and official-looking papers that they are headed for the capitol stop in Santa Fe. They are an animated crew and a very handsome man in a blue blazer and checked polo shirt appears to be their leader. To a person, their eyes twinkle with intellect and purpose. I want to engage them but will be content to observe.
The middle of the day brings a different crowd to the train. In the summer, tourists use the train to journey up and down the upper spine of the state. I often hear the sounds of different languages, and not just Spanish. Albuquerque has become quite the destination in the last few years, and folks fly into the Duke City, see the sights and then take the train up to Santa Fe for its delights.
Just north of Albuquerque the land changes and those famous mesas assert themselves boldly on both sides of the tracks. One of the charms of New Mexico is its relatively low population density, and just beyond the pueblo next to me is a lovely, unspoiled western vista.
The Rio Grande meanders about a mile to my left, and I am reminded that the river was for ages the marker for travel north and south. Geronimo and his band traveled the route, and the cruel march of the Navajo traced the river southward.
At the end of the line in Santa Fe, my friend Donald will greet me trackside. You probably know his work if you have watched The Hallmark Channel at Christmas time. Donald Davenport’s film “Christmas in Canaan,” starring Billy Ray Cyrus, is one of the network’s most screened (and watched) films. Donald is a brilliant screenwriter, and we two are working on making some cinema magic of our own.
We take turns riding the train to mutual destinations. I pick Donald up at the Los Lunas station and ferry him to my home. Sometimes he brings his banjo and, after we’ve solved the mysteries of life and literature, we haul out the instruments and play a few tunes.
So today it is my turn to travel north. I look forward to the work and the fellowship, and I feel refreshed moment by moment with the views, both new and ancient, out my train window. After a great Santa Fe lunch with Donald, I return to the station and do it all again heading south.
A day on the rails, good work, an extraordinary friend and southwestern scenery: time well spent.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.