“No.”
“No. No. No.”
“No” is a popular word among the toddler set and it should not surprise us as “no” is an equally popular word among the parents of the toddler set.
“No, you cannot put your fingers in the socket.”
“No, you can’t have cake until you finish supper.”
“No, we can’t go outside to play.”
Saying “no” is fine for us as parents to say. However, there is something about a 2- or 3-year-old saying that two-letter word that sets our teeth on edge. “No” feels like belligerence. “No” seems like back-talking. “No” is downright frustrating to hear. It is equally frustrating when toddlers act in the direct opposite way we have requested. How do we survive this stage?
First and foremost, we have to keep the stage, and the age, in perspective. Through the years, I’ve seen a number of parents who think that toddlers are being bad when they say “no” or don’t comply with instructions immediately. Parents sometimes lose sight of the fact that “no” from a 2- or 3-year-old is different than “no” from a 12- or 13-year-old, and anger can flare in the moment that the parent forgets the age of the child.
It’s important to remember that toddlers are called that for a reason, they “toddle” through life and are unsteady as they learn new skills. They are learning how the world around them works. They are curious. They know only that they want something in that moment and really have little perspective about possible consequences of their actions. They cry or scream or say no because they don’t have a lot of other communication tools. As adults, we have to remember that toddlers are learning and we are, at least for the moment, the older and wiser ones. Through our example and consistent communication, we teach them. You can keep your cool by:
1. Using short phrases to teach children expectations. Phrases such as “Buggies are for riding. Sit in the grocery cart please,” teach much more than phrases such as “Have you lost your mind? Why are you standing up in that buggy?” Short phrases tell toddlers the behaviors you want to see. Be prepared to repeat the phrases often because toddlers need repetition.
2. If the situation is just too tempting for your little one, you can always use physical redirection to point children to other activities. Physical direction is not hitting (yes, I hear some of you out there). Re-direction is simply shifting the child’s attention from one activity to another. You can redirect by picking up a child and removing them from a harmful location or tempting place. You can also shift their focus to another activity. For example, you might encourage the toddler who is reluctant to come to the kitchen to eat by playing “chase” from his room right into the kitchen. We can also easily pick up the child and move them from an unsafe situation.
3. Praise your child when they do as you ask, e.g., “What a big boy for sitting in the buggy.” Brag on them to others, “Mom, you should have seen your boy today, sitting in the buggy like a big boy.” Smile at your child and catch them doing good things.
4. Be consistent with your rules. Allowing the child to stand in the grocery buggy one week and then expecting him to sit down the next week is confusing. Think carefully about the behaviors you want to see and work on the behaviors in a consistent fashion.
5. Provide safe spaces for exploration. Children need freedom within limits as they learn and grow. They need areas that they can manipulate and explore as this helps them grow and learn. Create areas of your house for them to explore so that they can play without your constantly having to say “no.” These zones don’t have to be large, but should be childproofed and safe for exploration. Get on your hands and knees and think like a toddler. Look for all the things that can be a danger, such as that porcelain figurine given to you by Aunt Jane should be out of reach. Provide age-appropriate toys that provide a way for children to use their fingers and hands. Avoid electronics, even those marketed for their age. Instead, think hands-on types of toys (little doors for opening, shape sorters, plastic bowls and cups, things to stack). These toys encourage motor development.
These years with toddlers are fleeting and can be such a fun age when we remember that they are learning and growing at incredible rates. Keep their behaviors in perspective and use them as learning opportunities to help them grow and develop.
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.