Can it be the best of times and the worst of times at the same time? The great ironies and paradoxes of life do exist.
Sesame Street has decided to introduce a Muppet to the show who is hungry, homeless and hopeless. The producers stated that they are hoping to give parents and teachers an easy way to introduce the subject of homelessness to children so that they might begin to have empathy and understanding of the issue. Many of us as adults still do not realize the impact homelessness has on our community. One of my great friends (deceased) said to a group of us in a meeting that there are no homeless people here. He went on to say, “People are talking about people sleeping under the bridges, and I have never seen those people that are sleeping under the bridge and I pass by these bridges every day.”
Have you ever imagined what it is like to wake up every morning needing to find a place to go for a free meal? There are many people who have to seek help every day. Can you imagine opening your refrigerator morning after morning finding just a bottle of water? These people do not necessarily look any differently nor to a degree do they act much differently. They do not call attention to themselves by coming out waving red flags. Many times our heads are so high in the air that we are unable to come down to ground level. If we have one person in this area with no pillow to call his or her own than we do have a homeless problem. What we also forget to realize is that children are counted in that homeless number as we go about our merry way saying, “‘Tis the season to be jolly…”
After retiring many years ago I, with permission from Pastor Nim B. Russell (deceased) of Thankful MB Church, created/developed a Social Service Community Outreach Ministry. It was easy to organize and operate because there were many members in the church family who were willing to lend a hand because they also saw poverty in the community. The ministry had nine arms that reached into those areas of the lives and needs of the people. The ministry consisted of feeding on premise, giving out raw food, a clothing closet, a prison ministry, college luncheon, financial assistance, catastrophic arm, drug assistance ministry and a transition assistance arm. Working this ministry was my second big eye-opening moment about the impoverished condition of people.
At an early age I stared poverty in the face. My first, most serious introduction was when I went to New York City, working to help with my college expenses. I lived in the lower Manhattan area near the Bowery. On my walk to the subway each day I had to step over sleeping and hungry bodies to go down the steps to catch the train. When driving through that area every stop at the red lights was an invite to those who were living and sleeping in that area, and they would swarm the cars with damp, dirty rags wanting to clean the windshields of the cars for a nickel or whatever was handed out the window. So when I was faced with this situation in our community, I was not shocked to realize that homelessness is not in any particular area alone, but is all over the world. Let us remember, “‘Tis the season to be jolly.”
On a more positive note, let us be reminded that there are many who realize that we have a homeless problem in this area, and some like William Davies have dedicated their lives to making a difference. The history of the Community Kitchen and Good Neighbors are other examples of the heart of the community showing good will towards others, expecting nothing in return. Many local churches are opening their churches to assist with the needs. These contributors are putting their hands and funds where their mouths are.
It is very easy to pass by other, less fortunate individuals and say, “What a joyous season this is,” and add, “‘Tis the season to be jolly.” The hard part is to do something for others to make it so. That part is called sacrificing. That step is called giving part of the first fruit. During this season, we enjoy talking goodwill, but the act of goodwill is about doing.
Most times this condition of homelessness comes in three parts, homeless, hungry and hopeless. ‘Tis the season to be…
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.