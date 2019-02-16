It’s a mad dash as you enter a once-vibrant household to look at or purchase at a good price gently-used and unusual finds which clearly belonged to someone else before they precipitously left the planet. Going to an estate sale has been a new and exciting experience for me, and one that I will always treasure because of Tiny. Interestingly enough, we met as a result of her deceased relative’s estate. I have added to my cache of learning about treasures, unexpected friendships and an inimitable aspect of the grieving process because of these sales.
It is still a strange feeling to enter the home of a stranger with the intent to purchase their once-treasured collectibles. As I amble through each room cluttered with their belongings laid upon tables, I conjure up the person that left it all behind. Most of them are widows, their closets full of clothes as if they had never left. I find myself asking these questions while browsing: “Why didn’t the family want this object of which I am certain held much sentimental value? Where are the children of these deceased souls now? Are the children not present at the estate sale because it’s too painful to watch their memories walk out the door for a fraction of their value? Or are these children filled with angst about ‘old’ things and don’t want to have to deal with the items any longer?”
My answers came after speaking with the owner of Yellow Door Antiques, Miss Nedra. She explained that she has been conducting estate sales for 15 years and she started doing so because of a special friendship, thus confirming for me that estate sales and friendship certainly go hand in hand. A surprising fact came as she told me that estate sales are an important part of the grieving process for families, and she has been honored to be part of the 10-15 sales that she pilots annually. Few family members attend estate sales of their relatives as it is a very emotional process, and most don’t stay long. Typically, family members come through the vacant home and take the items that mean the most to them before the sale.
These estate sales can bring in anywhere from $10-20,000 per sale for a “good one.” Miss Nedra stated that there are five main reasons as to why families call for her services: moving out of the country, downsizing, moving to an assisted living facility, becoming part of the minimalist movement and, of course, the death of a family member. Despite the reasons, I still grapple with this selling of treasures, perhaps because I now wonder if my children will put my treasures up for sale because it is easier, takes less space or lucrative. It isn’t about what I leave behind but what I do while I am here.
With each cache of plunder, my precious friend Tiny has taught me what items are valuable, what to look for, and what they are called, for example, the “Fire King” planters/ovenware I found. She taught me to bring my own bag so it is easier to gather and hold my new found treasures, and to arrive early.
One estate sale was that of Tiny’s dear friend, and upon the viewing her life’s compilation of items, I realized that we would have enjoyed each other as friends immensely. We even liked the same clothes and cookbooks. I learned of her life by what she left behind. I also wondered if she would have been shocked to see how many strangers and friends would be rifling through her things, possibly wondering, like me, what kind of person she was. Our treasures can define us. In learning about Tiny’s deceased friend, I also learned more about Tiny. I marveled at her reactions of endearment upon picking up a small collectible and a smile of recognition lighting up her face, in remembrance of her dear friend. It was at this sale that I found a cookbook compiled in 1929, the exact replica of one of my mother’s most favored collection of recipes. I squealed in delight as I shared the history of my mother and me in the kitchen cooking together with this very cookbook.
The past has so much to teach us and adds a variety of spices to our present lives. Tiny and I stood in agreement as we looked over in dismay at these possessions — neither one of us would allow our daughters to part with these special items after we’re gone. We decided we would want them preserved so our family legacy could be passed along. Beautiful crystal and aged silver platters, homemade Christmas ornaments, cake toppers, even family portraits were left behind, and I still grapple with how families could allow strangers to take their loved one’s lifetime of riches home with them for a price.
The best part of estate sales, though, is spending time with Tiny. It appears that this phenomenon and friendships meld together perfectly to create an adventure of revelation, with the guessing and unraveling of someone else’s past and present at each sale. Anyone can attend an estate sale, but not everyone will have the pleasure of doing it with Tiny. As we drive away, I think about how I learned even more about my new friend, the unique and necessary role that estate sales play with families and the grand adventures to come with Tiny in the homes of strangers.
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict. Betty Schaaf’s email is bettyannschaaf@gmail.com