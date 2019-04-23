It’s time again for a family update with the Esom Hill crew.
On Easter Sunday I headed over to our traditional family Easter get-together in Polk County. As many of you know who keep up with my column, it’s been a couple years since we stopped gathering over at PawPaw’s house in Esom Hill where we had congregated at all major holidays for years and years.
The old house just isn’t appropriate or safe now for our numbers. But as I’ve said before, a part of my heart will always travel every Christmas and Thanksgiving and Easter back to that little corner of Polk County where we have such beautiful memories.
So this year Easter was at Neeve’s house in Rockmart. I think it was SUPPOSED to be over at sister Kook’s but by her own admission she just “couldn’t get it together this year.” Which is understandable since Neeve and Kook and Julie and everybody really have a lot on their plate.
P.S. Neeve always thinks Kook secretly tries to sabotage any gathering at Neeve’s house to make get-together at HER house (Kook’s) seem that much better. So anything that goes wrong — if someone forgot something or if something unexpected happens or even if it’s bad weather, Neeve says Kook did it to sabotage her.
Kook did bring one of the best dishes of the day, though. Her baked beans were fantastic and I made sure to fill up an empty sour cream container with as much of it as I could to take home. Neeve doesn’t send me home with her good tupperware on account of she might never get it back. So my leftovers get stored in a variety of plastic containers she keeps just for that very purpose.
But anyhow, we all assembled at Neeve’s on Sunday afternoon after most of them went to church except me because I’m a backslider and I slept in.
Zoodie was there, and, of course, Neeve and Barry, and their girls. Freda and Traci were there, Cousin Pam was there with her big cooler full of the good ice and she also brought a delectable Butterfinger cake. Kook and David came over and brought Mom and Papa (who are both doing real good considering). Lindsey couldn’t come because she had to work (she’s a nurse) so of course if she’s not there then her antisocial husband won’t be there either. And Julie and Barton were there.
How is it that whenever family gets together it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart. All the time that has passed just seems to melt away and you fall back into the same comfortable conversations and you laugh easily and you make fun of one another without worrying about offending anyone.
Let me apologize in advance for getting a little sentimental on y’all. The reason I titled this column “Time stands still in Esom Hill” is because one of my fondest memories of going to PawPaw’s on the holidays is watching the babies hunt for Easter eggs. Most of the grandkids are of a similar age, so at some point, we had a whole slew of ’em running around PawPaw’s yard trying to find eggs. It’s a wonder they didn’t get bitten by snakes.
It seems like just yesterday that Mary Ella and Dori, Logan and Dustin and Cali were all dressed up in their cute Easter outfits excitedly looking for eggs.
But that was ages ago and all the kids are teenagers now, long past the age of being thrilled to hunt for Easter eggs. They have their own interests now, their own circles of friends and their own activities away from the family. It’s so strange to see them so grown up when just yesterday they were running around PawPaw’s living room on holidays trying to get more dessert.
We got to talking about that on Sunday as everyone sat in Neeve’s kitchen. And someone suggested that we should go ahead and have an Easter egg hunt — just for old time’s sake.
The girls were thrilled with that idea. So they dug out all their old Easter baskets and what seemed like a hundred plastic eggs. Me and Neeve (yes I know that’s grammatically incorrect) went outside and hid all the eggs as the girls waited impatiently inside for us to say it was okay to come out.
When we did it was the sweetest sight to see. It was like we were in Esom Hill all over again in PawPaw’s yard. The girls were laughing and crying out as they dashed across the yard looking for eggs. The years melted away just for a few minutes and I could see them as babies trying to gather up as many eggs as their baskets would hold.
The world has changed and the babies have grown up. But it was good to see that even grown, they were still so excited and happy and got so much joy from that simple activity.
But we must all take the change as it comes. Some loved ones have gone on to another place while others are yet to come into the family. In a couple years we’ll be hiding Easter eggs for Lindsey’s baby to find. So there are still memories to be made.
I hope that if you celebrate Easter, that yours was filled with family, good food and good friends — the people you love the most. Mine sure was.
And I hope you got to spend it in YOUR Esom Hill, wherever that might be.