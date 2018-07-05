Throwback Thursday …I’ll see ya!
I love Rome. Oftentimes I think about the idyllic childhood I had growing up in Rome. It is where my roots are. Multiple generations of my father’ family lived in Rome, went to school, worshiped, got married, worked, had a family … and died here.
I often think of random ordinary days. It is a warm sunny day … we lived on Woodward Street. We are going to cookout later that day in the back yard. I am outside playing with my dolls. Mama is in the house sewing. Daddy is probably reading the Rome News-Tribune. My brother is cutting the grass…with one of those non-mechanical push mowers, the one with no motor, but spinning blades.
Through the years, of course, there were many pictures taken. Easter Sunday. Prom Night. Christmas. Me, as a toddler, on the see saw of the swing set in the front yard. Candid pictures of my brother at his piano recital.
I enjoy looking at those pictures. The best pictures are taken in normal day-in-the-life…playing in the backyard, reading a book (I’ve just learned how to read)…a vacation in the mountains…my brother outside dressed up for a Boys Club Choir number (Alice Blue Gown). These are the lives of which our days are made. Some might think that a backward statement, but it works for me.
GROWING UP IN ROME my cultural enrichment came in the form of two things. Dance lessons from Clara Ellison, and piano lessons from Miss Helen Dean Rhodes. I didn’t stick with dance lessons beyond the 2nd grade. However, my piano lessons began when I was in the 3rd grade and continued through my senior year in high school. I remember the piano recitals in the Carnegie Library auditorium. During the school year, when I wasn’t doing homework or practicing piano, I was riding my 10-speed bicycle all over Rome. My friends and I would ride out to Berry College and back. What great fun we had. My friends were important to me and I always had time for them. Some of my friends had a difficult home life. I knew instinctively how to be there for them. Always I made them laugh.
I ENJOY WRITING ABOUT THESE HAPPY MEMORIES and I have several ideas for books I’d like to write. It is my dream to write a book in which I capture the essence of Rome, Georgia, and what it was like growing up here.
Yet another idea is to write historical fiction. It involves fictionalizing some of my ancestors and their stories. Said ancestors are originally from England and came to colonial Georgia long ago. Daddy regaled me with stories my grandfather told him about my paternal great-great grandmother’s family, and my great-great grandfather’s family from Bartow County in the 19th century. Those stories were mostly about how they had to hide everything from the Yankees when Sherman came through.
I’M VERY HAPPY. One year I was at high tea at the Claremont House. I thought Mama would have thoroughly enjoyed that. I looked around watching everyone enjoying the day, and I thought, “…Socially I am where I always wanted to be and I have everything I ever wanted. I am very happy.” I confided as much to a friend whom I have known my entire life. She said, “Pam! Only a very small percentage of people can honestly say that. Not very many of us are truly happy.”
THE LIFE I’VE ALWAYS WANTED. Truly happy indeed, I have the life I’ve always wanted. Great friends and family. A church we really like where we are active members. A good career I enjoy. Weather permitting, I ride my bike at Berry every afternoon after work. I am A-Okay and very thankful for everything.
I’LL SEE YA! Who among us doesn’t like a good re-rerun of the Andy Griffith Show? Oftentimes Andy ends a telephone conversation by saying, “I’ll see ya’!” I, too, am known to end a conversation that way.
This is my last column because I am too busy these days to write a weekly column. Even so, please know that I will occasionally be a guest columnist here. I’ll see ya!