When I was a teenager, I usually had lunch with my grandmother every Saturday. She always made good and simple Southern food from scratch (Oh, how I wish I had her beans and biscuits again). More than the food, what I remember most about those Saturdays was spending time with her. I felt special because I had her one-on-one. I simply loved sitting across from her at the table while we talked. She loved me and I loved her. These were the times when she would share little snippets of my mom’s life as a child (My mother was quite a spunky kid!). She would also share stories of her own childhood and the “old way” of doing things.
The “old way” involved sewing, canning, cooking from scratch and making do. I didn’t have all her skills then, but I did find myself enchanted by this way of living. Granny talked about making dresses from flour sacks (these were the days when seed or flour would be sold in printed cloth bags) and then when those dresses were worn out, re-purposing them into quilt tops. Granny shared the secrets of stretching little bits of food into a meal, the art of turning “nothing into something.”
She gained this wisdom from a lifetime of living in good times and in hard times. This was the wisdom of making do with what you have, reusing and repurposing items, preserving food for lean days and stretching the dollar. I loved these times with my grandmother and it probably influenced my love for continuing to study “thrifty” ways, a habit that may seem a bit odd to some folks.
Yes, I confess, I still love to learn ways to stretch a dollar. In fact, one of my Christmas presents this past year was my very own personal copy of “The Complete Tightwad Gazette: Promoting Thrift as a Viable Alternative Lifestyle” by Amy Dacyczyn. The book is actually a compilation of newsletters mailed to readers before blogs were all the rage. I first stumbled across it several years ago in that most wonderful bookstore of all, the library. I fell in love with this treasure-chest full of suggestions for making do and saving money, in short, instructions for living in a thrifty way. I love reading the book these days as a reminder of time spent with my grandmother and as a way to glean still other suggestions for stretching a dollar.
Thrift has been given a bad name by some folks. In my grandmother’s day, thrift meant living with wisdom and care. It meant living resourcefully. Over time, it has come to mean “cheap” or to imply scarcity. “Thrift” is defined by Cambridge Dictionary as the “careful use of money so that it is not wasted.” Thrift means considering carefully what one has and what one needs, and thinking about the best way to meet that need. Though it is nice to pick up quality items for a sale price, thrift doesn’t necessarily mean using only “cheap” goods. For example, if I need new windows in my house, I will choose the best-rated, energy efficient windows I can afford. I want the best I can afford because over time those windows will reduce my bills, make my family more comfortable and help the environment. I’ll shop around to get the best price for those windows, of course, but by thinking about my needs and resources, I avoid impulse buys and “carefully use money so that it is not wasted.” That is thrift.
Thrift is not about doing without. It means using what I have so that I have what I need (and perhaps what I want). For example, instead of throwing out the last ¼ cup of corn left in the serving bowl after the end of the meal, I might freeze that corn instead. I can use that little bit of corn later in the month by adding it into vegetable soup or veggie quesadillas. Voila, tasty food that stretches my grocery budget and feeds my family of five. Win-win thrift.
Perhaps thriftiness appeals to me because I am a planner at heart. Thriftiness involves thinking about the future and planning ahead. I have a good sense for the amount of food my family consumes in a three-week period. If I see an item we use on sale, I stock up on it when it goes on sale and “put it up” to use over several weeks or months. My thought is this: why should I buy corn at $1.10 a can when I can buy it on sale for $0.49 cents a can and have enough to last till it goes on sale again? There is something quite comforting about knowing that when winter snows are predicted, I don’t have to run to the store for food, I need only walk into the pantry. Win-win thrift.
Personally, I think that many families can benefit from getting back to the “old way” of thrift. It allows us to stretch our resources farther so that we have the money we need to pay an unexpected bill, participate in a fun activity or do good for others. This frees up our time and decreases our worry. Personally, I like that.
The thrift movement appears to be gaining in popularity based on the number of blogs devoted to the topic. If you aren’t yet part of the thrift movement, however, please talk with me. Call ahead if you will and I’ll do my best to make a decent pot of beans and from-scratch biscuits. We’ll sit together across the table and talk. My granny would be proud.
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.