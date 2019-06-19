How many times in our lives, do we get the opportunity to know people whom we have never met and yet, never forget? Whether online, over the phone or through a letter, these are the ones who respond with kindness and concern. These are the wonderful folks who genuinely are supportive, considerate and courteous.
I have a great friend in LaGrange. I have never met him in person, but I know he is a God-given angel. When I first started my weekly columns, he responded to a story I wrote via email and afterward became a blessing in my life. I jokingly say, "He is the public relations guy who never receives any pay!” Helpful, engaging, and a gift to not only me but to an entire community. Is it necessary to view his face? No, because I, along with many, see his Godly heart.
During my daughter's illness several years ago, I booked a flight to return home to Atlanta from Florida. The night before, she took a turn for the worse, and I couldn't leave. I knew I would have to pay the price for last-minute flight cancellation. I called a Delta agent, and as I was speaking with her, tears started to cascade down my cheek and choke my speech. I was exhausted, worried and overwhelmed, when this angel, whose name I don't recall or whose face I will never see, responded, "Honey, it's all right. We will help you get home anytime you want to go, and we are not going to charge you to rebook." We chatted for a while as a mother to a mother before we said goodbye. Her sweet, gentle voice and empathetic ways helped me rest that night. Is it necessary that I should ever meet her? No, because I met her heart.
I wanted to write a story for the Rome newspaper a long while back. I wasn’t sure who to contact, so I called the publisher. The minute he opened his mouth, I knew this was the type of person I would like to know. Jovial, sincerely interested, and before we were too far into our conversation, we were laughing like two old buds catching up after years apart. I sent the article to him which they published, and I have been writing for the paper ever since. The publisher retired soon after I became a columnist for Rome News-Tribune and I never got the opportunity to meet him. I have a feeling it was indeed my loss, but do I know him? Yes, through the warm spirit of his soul.
Betty is my friend. She writes me weekly after reading my column in her Neighborhood Newspaper to tell me her thoughts. Betty is a former writer and a grandmother who puts a big smile on my face every Friday. Do I know where she lives? No, I don’t need to, she lives within my heart.
All of us meet folks without seeing their faces or meeting them across a lunch table. They walk into our lives as gifts to aid us through a moment, encourage us through our day, help us open a door, or dry a tear. Their spirit rises above the visual and goes right into our memory where it remains because they opened their generous hearts.
In Hebrews 13:2, Paul wrote, “Don’t’ forget to be kind to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels unawares!"
When we live long enough, we begin to see folks in a wiser light. I have learned to value each person not by how they look, or where they live or what they do, but rather by how gentle, how generous, how Godly and how kind they are. They are the ones with large empathetic hearts who dole out goodness, inspiration and hope because that is just who they are.
Merely saying "thank you," doesn't seem to show enough appreciation for those unseen angels. From the Delta agent to friends I know only through words, helpful editors and publishers who I meet only through black and white print, readers who encourage me through a note, and the Lord who granted me the eyes to see them with … I am humbled.
When we cross paths with unexpected human kindness from the heart of those unseen, pass it on, spread it around, and view the world change as we, ourselves, become angels unawares.