World War I, World II, Korea, Viet Nam, Desert Storm, a place called Afghanistan, as well as all the wars fought in the Middle East, were fought in an international arena. Those wars came careening into the lives of many people, some of whom were students at Berry College.
World War I
There were many “Berry boys” who fought in World War I, and several of those were killed in the war. In 1925, the Berry Schools placed a memorial to them on the campus of Berry College. The memorial reads, “The Road of Remembrance Dedicated to the Boys of These Schools Who Gave Their Lives For Freedom’s Cause 1917-1918.”
William Humphreys
Ernest Beavis
William Littlejohn
Andrew Carney
John Montgomery
Walter Levie
Martin Seale
Claud Horton
Ulysses Kent
W.L. Wear
Jesse Ash
World War II
During World War II, Mama and her sister, my aunt Melba, were in school at Berry. Their other sister, my aunt Bill, worked in Rome. My great-uncle, Glenn Morris, ran the print shop at Berry.
Mama’s younger brother, Wade Griffin, was killed in a train wreck in France in World War II. There were no survivors of that wreck. Those troops were headed to the front, where the fighting was very intense.
When Grandma received news that Uncle Wade was killed, she called Uncle Glenn and asked that he go into town and tell Aunt Bill. Further, she requested that Uncle Glenn and Aunt Bill go together to Berry to let Mama and Aunt Melba know.
Mama said when she saw Uncle Glenn and Aunt Bill, she knew instinctively it was bad news. Mama told me in later years that Grandma’s last letter from Uncle Wade was written the night before the troops boarded the train. He wrote, “They wouldn’t let me have dessert because I wouldn’t finish my mashed potatoes.” He was 19 years old.
Let’s Actually Remember
Summer is traditionally launched every year on Memorial Day. We’re going to a Rome Braves game this weekend with friends. Later in the weekend, there will be a family backyard cookout. In the midst of those activities, I will actually remember the unquestionable significance of Memorial Day. The World War I memorial at Berry said it well, remember those “…who gave their lives for freedom’s cause.”
On Memorial Day, please do not forget those killed in all wars. Those soldiers were way too far from home, fighting for our freedom. Let’s actually remember them and their sacrifice. We must never forget that freedom is not free.