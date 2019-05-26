As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, my husband and I were reminiscing about our memories of May Day celebrations when we were children. My school days were most exciting for me since I grew up in the rural section of Allendale, S.C. My memories are of our May Day school celebrations. I cannot recall any church or community celebration. Out of all the activities that took place in the school yard, the wrapping of the May Pole stands out in my memory more than anything. As Hardy allowed his thoughts to reflect, he began laughing and got excited as he talked about his church/community experience. He grew up close to the city limits of Cave Spring and his fond memory was called “the Fifth Sunday Note” or the “FA SO LA Singing.” The specific location for the event seared in his memory was New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, still located on Padlock Mountain Road.
During those days church was church and there was no isolation of individuals who might not have been members of any church. For this memorable and eventful occasion, all were welcomed to partake in the festive activities. The organizers began long before the fifth Sunday morning because much had to be done for the big annual “Fa So La Day,” mainly referred to as Note Singing. The organizers had to cook whole pigs, prepare churns for the homemade ice cream, cut lemons for the barrel of lemonade, prep all the meats for the barbecue and gather from the barns the old homemade wines still aging. Some of the adults desired stronger drinks since they had worked hard during the year in the fields and various other workplaces and just wanted something more relaxing. These stronger drinks were not served at the church but could be gotten from various places in the neighborhood such as the Hill Top.
This Fa So La Singing was more than just an ordinary singing, it was a fellowship like no other during the year. The weather was most inviting and the Note or Fa So La Singing was the day for all to come out to witness and enjoy. Recalling it from a child’s perspective, my husband says it was a grand day, equal to his childhood memories of the Fourth of July celebration. He remembers the young children walking up and down the dusty dirt road having fun with all of their young friends and family members.
For the young children, Charles Sams says it was like going to the Coosa Valley Fair, people everywhere laughing and sharing their stories of how they had overcome that year. Buses and cars would be lined up on the side of the road and everywhere that space could be found to park. Tents or booths were set up all over the place by various ministries and/or families. Hardy says as he reflects, now it is difficult to imagine where all the buses from Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and other parts of Georgia were able to park. The element was filled with foot stomping sounds coming from the open windows of the old wooden church floor as well as the spirit-filled sound of hand clapping.
This day was welcomed with glee and jubilation by all. There were many times when some man would overindulge in homemade spirits and had to be locked away until the next day. The organizers got wise after a while, selected some respected men and deputized them to watch the overactive drinkers. These deputized men would have holsters and deputy pins, and one witness said they had guns and nightsticks. To empower these men was the best safety measure the organizers could do. They kept the peace as they walked among the crowd, and all was well by the end of the evening.
Most of the young people would have no idea about the Fa So La Singing that was taking place in the church house. They said it sounded like a foreign language, and they had no desire to learn a foreign language when so much fun could be had on the outside in the dusty road or just sitting on someone’s porch. One firsthand witness said that the mothers would find a safe place and sit with their children.
Charles Sams recalls sitting across the street on the porch of a cousin with his mom. She would purchase two barbecue sandwiches and cut one in half, taking half for herself and cutting the rest up in four or five pieces for his sister and brothers. Some adult would be trusted to walk the children to a store that had a drink machine, at which time they would be given the opportunity to purchase one of the most loved items of the evening ... Nehi Orange Crush. He says there was something special about that Nehi Crush Orange drink, and it still makes his mouth run water to think about it 70-plus years later.
There was no food giveaway. All of the food was to be purchased by the participants and out-of-town visitors. The children used their church money donation to purchase ice cream and whatever else was being sold on the grounds. One eyewitness said that parents might have been able to give the children a couple of nickels for the day. For fear I misrepresent the majority of the young people, some were probably inside the church, but according to Charles, this was an adult event.
The only air conditioning available was the opened windows and the insurance company and funeral home hand fans. Temperatures inside the small church were fainting-level-hot, so much so that one could feel the heat rising to the ceiling with no place to go but back down.
The organizers continued to celebrate the fifth Sunday Note or Fa So La Singing for years. All of the individuals who shared information with me for this write-up did not get to share everything that was burning inside to share. I promised them that I would return to get more in depth information about a time in their lives that will burn forever in their memory.