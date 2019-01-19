Editor’s note: Mike Ragland is under the weather this week, and submitted this classic column which will run in two parts. The second half will run Jan. 26.
The Atlanta Constitution reported on Oct. 21, 1893, that John William Dutton was hanged the day before in Bartow County for the murder of Sallie Mobbs. He was convicted on circumstantial evidence.
There were well over 3,000 people gathered to witness the hanging. It was one of the most sensational ever recorded in Georgia.
The Constitution also reported that Dutton was either an innocent man or went before his Maker with a lie on his lips. He approached the gallows in the coolest, calmest manner imaginable before the huge crowd. Many folks left the execution convinced he should not have been hung.
Dutton’s approaching death did not cause him to lose any of the enjoyments of life during the last 24 hours he was alive.
The night before his date with death he spent the evening chatting with old time friend C.J. Thompson. When asked if he wanted something to eat by the sheriff he replied, “Of course I want something to eat. You don’t think I want to starve, do you?”
“Well, what will you have Will?” asked the sheriff, more disturbed than the prisoner.
“A piece of chicken, a small piece of steak, a cup of coffee and a biscuit or two,” he replied. “I’m a little hungry and think I can eat. I’d like a little toddy, too. That might sharpen my appetite.”
While the sheriff was gone for his dinner he resumed his discussions with C.J. Thompson. They talked of boyhood days and of the good times when they were young, and not one time did Dutton give any indication he was soon to die.
Will indicated he was ready for bed around 10 p.m. He unrolled his blankets and straightened out his pallet. He then kneeled down and prayed for about five minutes.
As Mr. Thompson was preparing to leave he walked over to Will and took his hand. “Will, you’re going to die tomorrow. So you better tell the truth about this matter.”
“That’s what I’ve done,” he answered.
“Well, I slept sound for sure,” Dutton said the following morning, “and this is the day. This is my last day. Today I’m to die for the sins of somebody else.”
Will had nothing special for breakfast, but did ask for a toddy and cigar. He then told the guards he wanted to take a bath and shave.
He dressed in the new clothes provided for the execution. He examined the articles carefully. He looked at them more like they were wedding clothes instead of burial clothes.
He asked how they looked and was told they fit well. He seemed to be proud of the new clothes. As he buttoned the coat, a Mr. C.G. Quillian, the Constitution’s correspondent at Cartersville, stepped up and pinned a buttonhole bouquet upon the left lapel. The flowers brought a smile to Will’s face, and he raised them to his nose and inhaled a long breath and said, “They’re awful nice, and I’m ever so much obliged to you for them.”
Will asked one of the attendants, a Mr. Harrison, if he would roll up his old clothes and send them to his father along with his body. Mr. Harrison told him he would.
Will grasped the hand of the Rev. Frank Joseph, the black minister of Atlanta, who had been praying with him during the last few weeks, and they knelt to pray for the last time.
Ex-Marshal Bill Puckett entered the room and extended his hand.
“How are you, Bill?” Will asked, grabbing the marshal’s hand.
“I’m well, Will,” he answered. “How do you feel?”
As the men talked they continued to hold onto each other’s hands. They had known each other and been friends before the trouble.
“Will,” said the marshal, “I want to ask you one thing here in the presence of these gentlemen. Are you guilty or not guilty?”
“Before my God in heaven, I’m as innocent as you are,” Will replied.
Tears began to well up in Puckett’s eyes as he disengaged the hand from Dutton and laid it on his shoulder.
“Remember, Will, you’re to hang today. If you’re guilty say so. Tell it now and remove all doubt. You have no chance left and can’t gain anything by lying.”
“I know Jesus died for me,” Dutton said, “and I know I’m about to die for someone else. I’m innocent.”
