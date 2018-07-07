There is life after high school!
All is quiet on not just the western front, but on all fronts. This month of July does not have the noisy excitement and movement witnessed in May and June. The exit exams, proms, the graduation and the sports signings had much rumbling around the city and county during those months. Facebook was seething with hot-off-the-press pictures. Videos of the precious ones who had kept lunch boxes rattling, books falling and getting lost under the couch. Unreturned library books were everywhere.
All is quiet as memories of tires going flat on back streets with no space to pull over, and the tire had to be changed on the road or hillsides, as what happened to my son Stephen on Booger Hollow Road and he forgot what a lug wrench was. Some kind gentleman on his way to work stopped. The Booger Hollow neighbor stopped when he saw a child in distress, realizing that he was going to be late getting to his job, but just could not pass by the child who was trying to make it to school on time. The stranger changed the tire and was not even asked his name in order to send him a thank you card. We are remembering the parents whose child missed opportunities to express gratitude to a kind person. To be kind to others is a choice. Wherever the benevolent man is who did this act of kindness, let me thank you for my child. Let me send out a “blanket thank you” to everyone who was kind to our children by choice as they made the journey.
Let me say to parents of this year’s graduates from high schools, this was only one march out of all the marches that will take place in your children’s lives. Prepare your child for the next step. I have watched many children march with jubilation across that stage, throwing the hard earned cap into the air, opening the gown and beating the chest, but instantly feeling a sense of loneliness and depression beyond compare when that diploma is placed in his or her hand. The tears are real. The hurt is real. The feeling of confusion is real. The child may even get angry because he or she is being sent out into the world of work or education ill-prepared. Some may venture out feeling short-changed by the school and/or the parents. This scene has been played out many times for those of us who are in the school system or who have been there. I have witnessed 40-plus high school graduations with eighty percent of the students crossing the stage into the unknown.
With no intentions of being preachy or religious, but yet taking a chance on appearing to be so, I am willing to be guilty as charged. Parents, who are still standing strong after graduation, remind your teen, weekly, or even more often, if necessary, that help is available if he or she feels stressed, anxious, overwhelmed or sad. Be real with the graduates.
There are many individuals in this area with the desire as well as capabilities of helping parents get the children prepared for the next giant step of life. Many times what is needed can be researched on the internet, but there is nothing like the human touch and many qualified individuals are just waiting to be approached for advice and/or some guidance. Just remember most of the parents had some stumbling blocks and are now better able to help you get over your obstacles or to lessen the number of obstacles that you will face as you empty the nest of the first or last little duckling. Leaving the nest is not easy for parents, siblings left behind or the graduate.
Let us continue to make noise as we usher this group off to tech school, college or the world of work. All three are of equal importance in the child’s life. Go easy with your child as you ease him or her out of the place of comfort and protection. Keep some of the same rules if possible. Every morning I had developed the habit of gently tapping on my son’s door just to hear him say, “Okay Mom.” So when he left home to go to college, we agreed that every Sunday morning, (Sundays are good safe days), I would call him before 8 a.m. That has been 23 years ago, and we still have that as our rule of staying connected. Establish regular times for phone calls and/or visits with your child.
Even though your child will feel and may even say to you that he is grown and wants to be left to make his or her decisions, pay that no attention. (Do not let him know that, however). He or she is nervous about this move, so create a dynamic so that the child will feel supported and heard at the same time.
Let us make some noise and remember that there is life after high school. Let us get the rumblings of big trunks when we try to help the child pack everything except the kitchen sink. He or she will certainly try to carry everything because this has been his or her surroundings for 18 or 20 years. Take pictures of the loaded cars and trucks. I have no pictures of Stephen as he headed to Princeton in the 1996 Toyota Corolla packed from the front seat to the back seat and items hanging out of the trunk. He was ready to cut ties with the serene atmosphere of Cave Spring. The big city and bright lights were looming in front of him as the City of Babylon loomed in front of the prodigal son when he took his fortunes and left his father’s house. Let us have a feast and fellowship with our neighbors as we prepare our children for the next step. There is life after high school, a great big noisy life.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.