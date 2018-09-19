There is a ‘T’ in tribe
Who’s your tribe? Do you know? Before you prepare to check your DNA or track your ancestry to figure it out, let’s consider some things.
I got the chance to talk to some really interesting people at the Running Water Powwow a couple of weeks ago and it has had me thinking about tribes and how we define them. In the Native American culture, there is the obvious determiner of which defined tribe you are born into. Family is a similarly predetermined tribe that we are assigned to. Which school we choose, the job we choose, the state we live in or are born in, all define a community, or tribe, of which we are a part. But there are other choices we make that can determine who our people are and how we recognize them, and that is what I wish to discuss.
One young woman I talked to, Allis Gilstrap, may be the most interesting person I’ve ever met. The 21-year-old English literature major at Kennesaw State University is a competitive Native American traditional contemporary dancer and we had some really interesting discussion about her family and how that is defined within the Native American culture. She described to me the meticulous handmade detail that goes into the creation of the regalia that she wears in the arena and how it defines her. Everything she wears was made by her, a family member or a friend, and every piece has a story behind it, weaving details of her world and life into a unique visual story that perfectly represents her and the people to whom she belongs.
When I was hiking the Appalachian Trail I was struck by the fact that you never meet a stranger on the trail. When you encounter someone coming towards you on the trail you automatically know numerous things about them. They have walked a goodly distance to get to that place in the woods, just like you. They are probably a little smelly, probably carrying a backpack, probably a little weary and sore, just like you. There is no need for small talk because, by sight, you have established that you are of the same tribe, the tribe of hiking fools who have nothing better to do in their spare time but traipse through the woods and over mountains. There is an automatic bond and camaraderie that comes with seeing that you are of similar ilk with a stranger, a relief to know that there are far fewer questions about that person than if you were meeting them on the street.
There is tremendous comfort and joy in the realization of a shared bond with others. That is, after all, what community is all about, right? We set ourselves up for membership in various tribes by the choices we make, the experiences we have. So how do you, in the everyday modern world, recognize your tribe?
Imagine, if you will, that you are at the gas station, grocery store, restaurant or park and you look up to see, across the way, someone who is wearing the same T-shirt as you. My friend, Jessica Lindberg, described a similar experience to me recently and it reminded me of how wonderful that feels. Maybe it’s from that 5K you did two years ago, or maybe it’s from that local cause you both support, a school you both attended, a festival you both enjoyed. Whatever the subject may be, by mere sight you have that moment of “Hey!” when a smile creeps across your face, your eyes light up and you realize a shared bond. You kind of have to talk to that person, don’t you? Or at least catch their eye and share that moment of camaraderie. Don’t you? For a moment you are aware of a small tribe to which you belong. For a moment you are in communion with another and aware of a bond that wouldn’t likely have been realized were it not for your T-shirts. Even seeing someone who is wearing a shirt you know you have, or the shirt of an activity you are familiar with, can generate that moment of shared community.
In a sense you could say that our T-shirts are our regalia, the attire that defines who we are and shows the world the tribes to which we belong. In my career, I have designed numerous T-shirts for causes and events I am involved with and it always makes me happy to see someone I don’t know wearing one of my shirt designs. I would imagine it feels a tiny bit like what Allis’ supporters must feel when they see her wearing something they made for her in the arena. What we wear is such an intimate exposure of who we are anyway, but with T-shirts, the message can become very literal, very exact and very bold.
If you want to understand the tribes you belong to, simply check your T-shirt drawer. If you want to find your people in a crowd, look around for shirts that are familiar to you. And if you have that particularly magical moment of seeing someone across a crowded room wearing the same shirt as yours, for gosh sakes, go say hello! Take a selfie together and become friends on Facebook, even. You clearly have a few things in common, so why not? And, as you get dressed each morning, think about what tribal T you want to show the world that day. Tell your people, loudly and clearly, just who you are.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.