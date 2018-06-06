There are X number of ways this could go
I’ve never trusted words that start with X.
What on earth ever made anyone say, “Oh, let’s use this letter but make it sound different than it normally does; in fact, let’s make it sound like the “z” instead of just using one!” Soooo innovative.
It especially doesn’t make sense when you consider that the Greeks invented the letter X to replace the combination of “ks” because, like we Americans, they were simply tired of writing so many letters. Viola! They lazily created a new letter with a single purpose, and now look at it. X marks the spot, became a Roman numeral of great significance, is probably the most commonly used variable in algebra (math whizzes feel free to correct me on that), is often used to mark a vote or other selection, at one time was accepted as an official signature, and is used in religious symbology and top secret topics more than any letter I can think of. Couldn’t we just leave it at that? They really didn’t need to give it the added job of sounding differently in order to start words. It was already important enough.
This was not what I intended to write about today, but when I began to look up information on my topic of choice, I discovered that the word used to describe the condition is one of those blasted words that start with X, and I got sidetracked. Does that make you nervous to know that I currently have no idea what direction this is going? It does me, but that makes sense since I’m the one driving this train. Are you now racking your brain trying to think of words that start with X, hoping to determine where I might be headed? We hate not knowing where we are going, don’t we?
Ok, I don’t think that you are seriously concerned about the direction of my column, heck you may have already stopped reading by now. But, I do think that we are uncomfortable with things we have no way of knowing, sometimes in downright crippling ways, and I became curious to explore what fuels that phenomenon. When I typed “fear of the unknown” into a Google search I unexpectedly found that it is commonly referred to as xenophobia. Maybe I should have known that already, but I didn’t. I didn’t realize there is a literal phobia diagnosis for something that I would propose we all have to one degree or another. For me, the idea of naming fear of the unknown is almost on par with diagnosing aging as a medical condition. We are all doing it, even if some of us are handling it better than others.
To my way of thinking a fear of the unknown is simply part of the human condition, the ultimate conundrum with which we grapple. Various religions address the question in different ways, but usually with some theology that helps people deal with the mystery with peace, comfort and acceptance. In fact, some would argue that religion is perpetuated by the need we humans have for finding some comfortable relationship with the unknown. Even within the structure of Christianity there are different ways that we address our relationship with the unknown. While some seek concrete absolutes and answers, others believe that faith in a truth beyond our human ability to understand is the answer, and that seeking and learning is our task until death. Sorry, I’m getting a bit too philosophical, but it is worth acknowledging that even within a given belief system there can be different ways of dealing with that which we do not understand.
My initial intention in thinking about our fear of the unknown involved the way we deal with it in our everyday lives in the small picture more than in the big picture. I’ve been thinking a lot about how we progress in development and how, more often than not, real change and growth must decidedly involve propelling ourselves into unknown territories that can easily leave us frozen in our proverbial tracks.
If you are suffering from one of those pesky phobias, therapists often recommend something called “exposure therapy” that involves experiencing the very thing that frightens you in small and increasing increments to train yourself out of the terror prompted by your triggers.
I can admit about myself that I am someone who often over-thinks and analyzes the potential outcomes of a situation, often to the point that I can think myself out of taking a risk simply by missing the window of opportunity for the sake of “planning” and “research.” But, aren’t a lot of us wired this way? I, for one, am recently determining a mission of exposure therapy where my fear of unknown outcomes is concerned. Simply writing this column every week has been exactly that kind of exercise. When I first started I would often feel as if I was simply writing to myself, which was sometimes the only thing that made it possible to complete the task. When I think too hard about how a subject or my perspective might be received, I can literally freeze myself in my tracks and the keys stop clicking.
When we decide to throw caution to the wind and leap into the unknown great things can happen, but so can mediocre and even tragic things. There will always be the possibility of failure, but there is no chance of success if we don’t try. I think that I will try and X that crazy word that starts with an X off of my list of problems and mark an X as a target on the goals that I want to achieve. While there are an exponential number of variables and potential outcomes, I will certainly never exceed my expectations by not exiting my comfort zone, no matter how excruciatingly experimental it may feel. Because who even knows how it might turn out?
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.