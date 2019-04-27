Before you question my sanity and ask yourself why in the world I would be writing again about the beautiful great blue heron, hear me out. This is the story of another meeting with the same winged creature that had previously devoured all my slimy babies over a month ago. It appears that I am once again trying to outwit Mother Nature in an attempt to save my new slimy babies.
The second part of the encounter with Mr. Beady Eyes came about when my husband was called to rescue some pond fish as their old home was being transformed into a rose garden. My previous golden groupies came from this same pond. So, here we are again trying to keep these new slimy beauties from being Mr. Beady Eyes’ daily dinner. I can see how you would seriously doubt my sanity at this point. I know I did.
Our love of goldfish started when we first started dating. We went to a pet store to receive a “free”’ goldfish and of course, being in love, we had to get “it” a partner and thus named the two Romeo and Juliet. Years later, they traveled cross country with us in our RV bathtub when we were moving to Georgia 23 years ago. Sadly, they passed away onto fish heaven soon after we arrived. We have had goldfish in tanks or homemade ponds for 28 years — they have been such an important part of our married life. We have even hired fish sitters annually to watch over our slimy babies while on vacations. Every home we have owned, we have built a beautiful, thriving community for our little scaly friends. This house was no exception until we met the devious, persistent and very hungry Mr. Beady Eyes.
Only one day after transplanting our friend’s last fish into our pond, I found Mr. Beady Eyes perched above it fishing again. I yelled at him, shouting obscenities as before, in an attempt to scare this pest away. Amazed at his intelligence, I realized he was no match for us or our poor pets swimming unaware in their new home. This called for drastic measures.
My husband and I took turns guarding our new pets then came up with several strategies to keep Mr. Beady Eyes at bay. Now, I know you think I have completely lost my mind as we spent close to $300 in attempts to defy Mother Nature. Nevertheless, these precious fish were the last to survive from our dear friend’s pond and we once had the reputation for saving fish of all kinds. We had to keep Mr. Beady Eyes away!
The first idea for the pond transformation came from my husband as he draped a huge, silver tarp over the center of the pond. We were worried that this would not work for too long so he thought to link PVC pipes together in the shape of a cross. We covered this 8’ x 8’ entity with bird netting, then added water plants in hopes of providing some coverage for them. After that, not feeling secure in their safety, we added a chime alarm to the railing. This was Mr. Beady Eyes’ favorite spot to perch and watch the pond for his future meal. Of course, the tenacious Mr. Beady Eyes came back again, so loud noises did not do the trick. We added a stick scarecrow, complete with a T-shirt and a balled up piece of cloth for a face, and attached him to the deck railing overlooking the pond. To that, we added a small pump to spew water out into the pond to provide oxygen, an inflatable toucan and a safe area for our babies to hide. This worked for several days until Mr. Beady Eyes figured out he could land and fish from a portion of exposed shoreline. That is where I found him the next day, far from the alarm, the cross, the fountain and the toucan.
So once again, we set off to change the environment and discourage his avaricious feeding habits. We added a bench and moved the scarecrow to it along with an empty chair. Unfortunately, Mr. Beady Eyes attempted to feast on one of my 7-inch gold fish but left him on the shore when I interrupted him the next day with my rantings. My husband threw the fish over the side of the bank hoping I would not notice his absence. Sure enough, I found my deceased friend and in a state of panic, ran through the yard to alert my husband in hopes of saving him. It was too late, but that fish became food for another creature that night, maybe even our intelligent heron.
Now our once serene pond looks like a war zone. The inflatable toucan the size of three people, PVC cross formations riddled with water plants and netting along with a funny-looking artificial human sitting on a bench is barely enough to keep our feathered friends at bay. I suspect that I have not seen the last of Mr. Beady Eyes and continue my evening vigil of inspecting our pond for signs of life and even resort to the counting of live fish. Trying to outsmart Mother Nature is a full-time job and crazy making, but I will never give up on my slimy friends.