For 55 years in a row, hot apple cider has been served by the cup from a cauldron heated over an open fire on a fall weekend in Rome. Sometimes the weather calls for it with a cool breeze and an overcast sky, but sometimes you drink it in spite of unseasonable heat or an unwelcome downpour because it is a tradition, and that is how traditions work.
Fall is my favorite time of the year for many reasons, but a really big part of that love is the Chiaha Harvest Fair. My daughter, Ramsey Cook, has been coming to Chiaha since before she was born, first as her parents sold their photographs in a booth, and most of that time as a part of the Chiaha family after I joined the board, then quickly took on the role of co-executive director, a title I share with my dear friend Andi Beyer.
Whenever I reflect on the joy that Chiaha brings to our community, I am struck by the deep groove that the tradition of this very simple event has worn in the hearts of so many. No lives are being saved and no earth-shattering discoveries are being made, but year after year, a cup of hot cider and a stroll through beautiful artwork while heartwarming music floats from the stage is just the thing to set our internal clocks to the season.
When Connie Conn and her friends held the very first Chiaha in the lot behind her antique store on Calhoun Avenue in 1964 and she asked her employee, John Clemmons, to serve cider out of a cauldron over a fire, they never in a million years could have guessed that we would be doing the same thing 55 years later. How fun it must have been to plan that first opportunity to showcase the talented artists of our area. When we see Connie at Chiaha this year, let’s ask her if the hot cider was a response to a cold front coming in.
So it is that 55 years later, we are still serving cider from a cauldron. The Clemmons family kept the tradition for many of those 50 years and it has just been in the last 15 or so that our guild members and then our children have taken up the ladle. Andi’s son Brendan Beyer and his friend Walker Evans have been the cider masters for several years in a row, traveling this year from South Carolina and Illinois, respectively, to be here for the task. Now that’s dedication, but traditions tend to demand dedication, do they not?
Brendan and Walker have to leave their station for a couple of hours on Saturday this year, and I am as pleased as punch that Ramsey and her beau will be brandishing the ladle in their stead. She is excited too, having never had the honor. Our children grow up in our traditions and then carry them forward in their own ways, because no one better understands their importance than those who have lived them. Connie’s daughter, Mary Conn Alcorn, joined the Chiaha board several years ago and is helping carry on the tradition that her mother started, because she knows why it is good.
Styles have changed and community focus has changed, for better and for worse.
Each year, as we consider the applications for our Chiaha grant program, I am struck by the state of the arts in our schools and community. Many schools do not have art teachers anymore and if they do, the budget allotted to such subjects is scarce at best. Our art organizations struggle to garner financial support to achieve very much, and the starving artist is alive and well, as many of my creative friends will tell you. I’m not saying we do nothing for the arts in our town, mind you, but we can always do more. We have a rich supply of talented artists and musicians and performers of all types, and 55 years later they are just as deserving of their time in the spotlight.
Chiaha has, over the years, offered a platform on which to celebrate the talent of our region and to support their innovation and development as an integral part of our community. That tradition is woven into the lives and fabric of our town, and this year we would like to do a visual celebration of that with a weaving wall in which visitors can write their favorite Chiaha or Rome memories or thoughts on fabric strips and weave them into a collective piece that will embody all that makes our town and traditions great. Join us at the festival this year to enjoy a hot cup of cider and to add your memories to the wall! Together we can create a representation of the fabric of our great town. Who knows, we might even start a new tradition.