The trace left behind
We leave physical and emotional traces of ourselves on every place that we go and on everyone that we touch. Because our purpose was set in motion by our divine creator, we must know that statement to be true when examining the history of the eight Chubb brothers. This was a family that moved from the North and set up camp in the Deep South; the place is now known as Chubbtown, Georgia. This family had to have great faith in an all-powerful God because during this period most people of color were fleeing to the North, not the South. Traveling down South was likened to signing one’s own death warrant. The history of these great people is just beginning to be written in history books and shared with the world. Most of the family members realize that the Chubb family and their offspring took so much history to the grave with them. Most of them did not get to tell the stories of their uphill journey. Many did not get to tell the story of the stony roads they traveled and the many deep valleys of despair that they faced. So if now is not the time to tell the story, when will it be the right time?
During the time of their arrival to this area, the Civil War had just ended, but the negative element in our country was not pleased at all about what was happening in the southern part of the country. It was during this time that Klansmen burned out an entire black community in Atlanta. This group was not pleased that blacks were being considered real people. Blacks were beginning to be able to purchase fertile land for farming. People of color were now able to build houses on their newly-purchased land. The Radical Republicans were helping to elect blacks to the positions in the U.S. government, and as a result the “Regular” Republicans along with the hostile forces from the other direction, began to build up negative opposition to such great accomplishments by blacks.
It would be hard for one to imagine what these family members must have had to endure in 1870 as they built and established their stores, grist mill, fire hall and a general store. A church was also built and is still standing. The church was used as their safe haven from all of the suffering and shame.
They traded with each other. They helped each other cultivate the land, plant and harvest the crops. This thriving, self-sustaining community lasted for many years and remained the hub of freedom, pride and dignity in the Cave Spring community. After over a hundred years, farming had to take a back seat because of the age of mechanization. The land and hard work were just not enough to keep a community vibrant.
One of the speakers reminded those of us who were there to celebrate that people must always realize that it is painful to not know who you are. All of humanity must take time out. During this time out time, one must do some retrospection as well as introspecting. Evaluate who you are, and that has to be done in stages. What has one been delivered from? What one has come through? How was one kept through it all?
Many people from the North, South, East, and West came to witness and to take part in this celebration of the success story started back 147 years ago. These eight men of color had a dream and were definitely unified and of one accord in order to have accomplished the mission of resettlement. They were never slaves and neither did they own slaves. These were men with brilliant minds who were willing to dream in a not-so-friendly world, work, build and learn. Men and women who are descendents from these eight Chubb brothers are now scattered all over the world making a difference and leaving a legacy as their fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers did many years before. Many of the descendents have become preachers, lawyers, principals, teachers, politicians, professional sports figures, real estate managers, publishers, professional actors and dancers, vocalists and the list goes on.
At the celebration they shared a beautiful litany about remembering their elders with pride. They celebrated how their forefathers’ lives were filled with art, poetry and literature, and how they excelled whenever they took a chance. The elders were remembered with pride because of the rich legacy left behind in paintings, sculpture and music. The elders taught them to love God, self and others, in that order. They remembered their elders with pride because they taught them to love the beauty of their past and the hopefulness of their future. They were a prideful people as seen in the legacy left behind. As they celebrated the legacy of their fore parents, they were mindful that many names have been lost, but they expressed the realization that during those years, and even now, God was and is still standing watch with His grace and mercy.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.