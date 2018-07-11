The struggle is pretty much always real, or is it?
Sometimes, it’s really hard for me to think of what to write about. Unfortunately, this is not an unusual spot in which to find myself. As a designer, I am often tasked with pulling a fabulous idea out of thin air or whatever other place I might find it, and while I truly enjoy doing creative work, it is not always easy. I know that I’m the kind of person that would be bored stiff were it not for the regular challenge of thinking outside of the norm. Sometimes I get lucky and the ideas just pop into my head, the words and images flow forth, easily revealing themselves as I go. Other times, not so much.
My friends and I love to use the popular ironic phrase “the struggle is real” that is intended to make light of the fluffy nature of our first world problems. Our struggles are generally small and insignificant when transposed with the larger struggles of people in far worse circumstances, i.e. much of the rest of the world. It is not without irony when we complain about things like cell service, weather, computer issues, bad hair days, fellow drivers, other opinions, what to wear, what to eat and what to write about.
A little while before my daughter was born, her father and I interviewed his grandmother, lovingly known as Mama Ramsey, about her very long and full life as she was about to turn 100 years old. This was in 1998. We were on the cusp of the year that Prince sang about as the year in which we would party as though it were the end of time, because in 2000 the party was over (oops!), and the details of the Y2K scare told us just how much we truly had to worry about. It was a tumultuous time. But as we sat down with this lovely woman who had experienced 100 years of Southern and American history, still with a strong mind and memory, asking her to tell stories about the things she had lived through, the scale of what we were experiencing seemed small. Mama Ramsey had spent her whole life in Covington, growing up on a farm, raising a family of her own on a farm during the Depression years, pretty much everything about her early life was harder than anything I had experienced. One of the things that struck me most about her stories was her memory of cooking for her family on a wood-burning stove. She remembered what a great thing it was when they got their first electric stove. I had actually once cooked on a wood-burning stove while staying with a legendary hiker host who lived completely off the grid in the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains along the Appalachian Trail. The night was cool when I attempted to make a pot of chili on his wood-burning stove for the hikers gathered there for the night. It was hot and hard work. Regulating the temperature was a nightmare and the whole experience tested my usual culinary prowess to the nth degree. Having lived through that process, I believed that I could relate a little bit to what it must have been like for her to slave over that hot stove through the sweltering southern summer heat. “How did you stand it?” I asked. “How long did you wish for that new stove before you finally got one?” Her answer was shocking. She paused for a minute before replying, “I didn’t really think about it. It was all I had ever known, I didn’t know to wish for anything different.”
Here in our highly informed 21st century reality just imagine, for a second, not knowing what we should be wishing for. Imagine if no talking head had ever told you that you should be wishing for constant and perfect cell phone service. “Can you hear me now?” What if no one ever told you that your hair could look better or your meals could cook faster? Could it be that a big part of our “first world problems” is that we are constantly being told how things could be better?
I will never suggest that we first-worlders have harder lives than other cultures, trust me, but I do wonder how much our more “knowledgeable” perspective worsens the way we experience our problems. One thing I have learned about myself over the years is that if I feel there is a better way to do things, I can find even the mildest circumstances excruciating. But if I know there is no better way, no way of improving the situation, I can push forward more diligently, without the internal tantrums that come with frustration. Of course, that doesn’t mean that I always remember it or get it right, but I do know that about myself, and I would wager that many humans are the same way.
So, what does this mean for our struggle with struggles? Maybe we can get a better perspective by trying to think smarter than the machine that leads us to constantly and consumptively desire more. Maybe we can remember to stop and count our blessings when our barriers begin to overwhelm us. Today, I tried to take the lemons of a struggle for inspiration and turn them into a lemonade lesson to remind myself how good my life really is, and how small my struggles really are. I hope that you find this process helpful, because it has most certainly helped me.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.