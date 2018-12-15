Waiting is a central, unchangeable, universal fact of life. Waiting also unearths what is in our hearts, revealing our doubts and expectations about what can happen in our lives (if we just let go of our need to control things). We can then experience the naked vulnerability of trust as we become expert players in all of the waiting games in our lives. There are many ways to wait and in the act of waiting; it is not doing “anything,” waiting is actually doing something. Henri Nouwen said this about waiting, “Impatient people are always expecting the real thing to happen somewhere else and therefore want to go elsewhere.” Going somewhere else can be much easier than staying where we are and waiting. It is in this waiting that things happen in our souls and in it our character is formed, especially during this blessed season.
We are all on intimate terms with waiting. We wait in traffic, wait in fast food lines, wait to get paid, wait in lines everywhere, wait to buy a first home and wait for the birth of children. All of these events have “expectant waiting” in common, another form of waiting. We are doing something, not anything, as it so often feels while we are waiting. Expectant waiting is having expectations about our timing and binding our happiness to one particular end. In this sacred season, expectations color our present times in reds and greens with fuzzy, glittery lines that usually intersect one another. Or our expectations go outside of the lines completely. What goes on while we wait may become the foundation for some new, undreamed-of and unexpected future gifts.
The waiting space between desire and demand that we wrestle with so often can hold longings, disappointments, loss, unmet expectation and joy. This is where we learn to attach ourselves fully to God’s will and let go of our own. Waiting is not an empty moment but rather a transformative place and where God can bring comfort to us. I have found that time spent in the many waiting rooms of life has revealed that circumstances are not the only things that need changing: I do, too! In anticipation we desire, and with expectations bringing the demands and impatience. This is where “letting go and letting God” comes in. Releasing our need to control every moment of our lives will improve our attitudes and thoughts about everything as we wait yet again for something else to happen, be completed, located or participated in.
Another type of waiting is “if or when” waiting. This can best be described when a young mother is expecting her first child. She knows when her bundle of joy will arrive but is anxious about the what-ifs of her baby’s health and the anticipation of the birthing process. Much like Mary, Jesus’ mother, worried about the when of her blessed arrival but anxious because “what if” she didn’t arrive in Bethlehem in time? I recall this same type of waiting when I was pregnant with my son, Noah. Knowing that he would be born with Down syndrome, I had to release my control of when he would arrive, which was much earlier than anticipated, and if he would live after his birth, due to a heart defect. This event taught me many things, but definitely brought home for me the concept that I am not in control. This realization helped me to accept my waiting and anticipation as a gift rather than an unwelcome burden.
Waiting, which often feels like being suspended in midair, is a place where hearts can be converted, character developed and focus placed on hope. What a wonderful Christmas gift that he gives us in waiting, a gift that all of us grow impatient with and avoid at all costs. Now, I invite you to enjoy your next round of waiting and look at it as a gift of goodness, hope and an opportunity to grow and let go. I don’t know about you, but patience is definitely one of the character virtues that I need to improve upon, so as I embrace this sacred Christmas gift, I hope to be more grateful for everything, including the long lines at all the stores, fast food restaurants and the traffic this season.
When we have to wait our body goes into emotional overdrive, a state of emergency. We worry more, sleep less, plead, binge, obsess and get angry. We lose sight of the event and why we’re waiting in the first place as deadlines and the infamous clock become even more important than the events themselves. This is the season to wait! Why not try letting go of the things we can’t control and letting go of our expectations, which get us into trouble anyway, and live in that present moment in waiting, enjoying every unexpected gift on offer. ’Tis the season to relieve ourselves of the “I should’ve” statements and remind ourselves instead that God has a gift for all of us year round but especially during this season, whether the halls are decked or the leaves furl in dryness and drop.
This season is full of waiting, both with expectations and anticipation, of what is to come. Let us reflect on the beauty and gift in waiting as we approach our Savior’s birth, but especially for the New Year … so many possibilities for all of us!
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict. Betty Schaaf’s email is bettyannschaaf@gmail.com.