When we left off last week, Rome City School system had moved into the Old Courthouse building on East Fifth Avenue. It was remodeled into four classrooms and an eighth grade was added. In 1902 they added the ninth grade, and still another grade in 1908.
It seemed that those with a look toward the future were definitely pursuing an education for Rome’s youth, but they were a few years behind.
Rome residents John Paul and Alice Allgood Cooper decided to found a high school. At the time, as previously mentioned, Rome City Schools only went to the eighth grade. In the spring of that first year (1905-06), they opened their school in the upstairs of what would later become a fire hall at the corner of East Second Avenue and East Eighth Street.
John Paul Cooper owned all of the property where the present YMCA now sits. He constructed a school on that property to house his new school, which was called “Rome High School.”
Students attended classes in the first location for approximately five months until the new building was complete.
During this time it became evident to Rome educators that they were going to increase grade by grade until they, too, had a working high school.
When the city of Rome officially decided to establish a high school, they of course wanted the name of Rome High. The trustees, mostly Mr. Cooper, agreed to the name change, and decided to name his school after one of his favorite teachers, Mr. J.J. Darlington. Mr. Cooper got his consent to do this, and the name was used in the fall of 1906 and has continued ever since.
Mr. Darlington wasn’t from Rome and never taught here. He was eventually a very successful leader in Washington, D.C., and has a memorial statue in that city. The Darlington House also still stands there, but today is an Italian restaurant.
The name change was handled very diplomatically between gentlemen. The first principal of Darlington, a Mr. McCain, wrote in his memoirs, “I had some stationery printed with ‘Rome High School, Office of the Principal.’ When we changed our name, I sold my remaining stationery to Mr. W.P. Jones, a good friend, who was principal of the new High School.”
Don’t you love the way they worked together for the betterment of the students? Oh, Mr. McCain left after a few years and took the job of principal of Agnes Scott College. Thank you, Sam Moss, for helping me with the Rome-Darlington connection.
Darlington School remained in the white frame building on East Ninth until 1924 when John Paul bought the land known as Mobley Park (Desoto Park) and moved the school to that area. This move was the beginning of Darlington boarding its students.
Another member of the Cooper family, Mark, was a colonel or general in the National Guard and Rome Militia during World War II. The old Darlington school was used to store ammunition and weapons. Some individuals tell me that he had cannons and Gatling guns, mostly left over ordnance from World War I. The building itself was known around Rome as the Cooper Armory.
I was unable to determine how long the building was used and referred to as Cooper Armory before it was opened as the YMCA. It served in that capacity until the new “Y” was built between 1959 and 1962.
This is the kind of history I like to run into. There are some great research papers done on the Rome City School System. I know I’m just hitting the high points and maybe bringing forth a few bits of information that isn’t all that well known.
Wright Bagby contacted me about last week’s column and referred me to Sam Moss to find details on the two schools’ connection. I might just send them a “Lucy and the Ghost Train” book when they arrive for their help.
In 1911, Shorter vacated the buildings “on the Hill” and moved west on Shorter Avenue. During the first year on the hill between East Third and East Fourth Avenue, the high school introduced its first student magazine, “The Bugle.”
Rome High was on the way. Superintendent J.C. Harris resigned his position in 1916 after 24 years of service. Walter P. Jones had a short term as superintendent, and was succeeded by B.F. Quigg, one of the most highly respected educators in the state. He served from 1920 to 1945. He brought forth a lot of new innovations, such as the first PTA in 1923.
During W.P. Jones’ four years, there were misfortunes and setbacks, mostly from epidemics of diphtheria, scarlet fever and the dreaded Spanish influenza that went around the planet three times.
And Superintendent Quigg also had problems. In 1924, a disastrous fire destroyed a large portion of the complex. It was replaced, but in 1934 it, too, burned. Still another fire in 1939 damaged the remaining roof of the old Shorter building but did not spread to the 1925 addition. The fourth blaze struck the same location on Christmas morning 1949, doing an estimated $70,000 in damages.
Even in 1948 educators knew something was happening. In the 20 years from 1928 to 1948, enrollment had grown from 3,240 to 5,278.
This enrollment helped to bring about the first divide. The Boys High remained at the old Shorter College complex. A new high school for girls was opened at 415 E. Third Ave. on Nov. 14, 1939. The new girls high had 25 well-equipped classrooms and an auditorium that seated 800. This new girls’ school was considered one of the most modern in the state.
The division of boys and girls lasted for ten years, until the boys vacated their buildings and moved in with the girls on East Third Avenue during the 1950-51 terms. They remained coeducational until 1958, when East and West Rome High Schools were established, and the rest is history.