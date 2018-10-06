Breaking News
The ranch in the Rockies
I never had much of a bucket list, even years ago when I was being treated for cancer. But there was one place on the very short list where I really wanted to go. I first heard about Ring Lake Ranch at a chaplains’ conference years before but until last year had never followed through on my interest. This past August, I was back for a second time at the Ranch, two hours east of Jackson Hole in the Wind River Range of the Rockies. It’s not the Rocky Mountain High that John Denver made famous, but my soul truly soars during the time I am there.
Religious retreat is not a new idea to the faithful. I grew up with summer Bible camps and weekend retreats with the Baptist Student Union at the University of Arkansas. At a superficial level, retreats are a way to get away from routine and have a good time. Furthermore, there is the frequent issue of some kind of religious “high” at the retreat that dissipates quickly when one comes back to everyday life, down from the mountain (a reference to Moses coming down from Mount Sinai after receiving the Ten Commandments). But there is, on the other hand, a long tradition that retreat is an avenue to refreshing and renewing one’s deepest self. The Ranch does that wonderfully for me!
I typically write, somewhat critically, about issues of faith and culture. There will be plenty of opportunities to do so again, especially with the renewed anger and division stirred by the Kavanaugh hearings. In many ways it is the very fact of the venom released in these hearings that I mentally retreat back to the Ranch and invite you to go with me. And as with any true spiritual retreat, I invite us to use the retreat as a way to take a breath, remember what is truly important in life, to reconnect with people who make us better rather than worse. To those of us who claim to be “people of the Way,” the retreat invitation is to renew a commitment to courage, love and patience in a world of attack, hatred and division.
Just driving into the parking lot of the ranch, one is struck by the sheer grandeur of the glacier lake on which the cluster of cabins is situated. Awesome is a tired word, terribly overused and thus trivialized in everyday usage, but awesome is the only accurate word to describe the view. Even in August, snow-capped mountains are visible in two different directions. Weather reports from the small town of Dubois only a few miles away are of no value because the weather is formed by the winds that blow down the valley in which the lake is situated. On our first full day that week in August, we had the threat of snow, a light rain drizzle and bright sunshine, all before noon.
The people who come to the ranch are an intriguing and delightful bunch! Many are multiple returnees so that my mere second visit made me a relative rookie, but never mind because there were no cliques and no elite. The groupings at our family style meals were never the same for any meal because all were open and eager to befriend. BTW, a part of the experience is that we clean up after ourselves at each meal and do our own dishes in assigned teams. Many are clergy, but by no means all. We were of many faith backgrounds along with a couple of staff who did not consider themselves believers. Our program leader was a female professor at a Lutheran seminary; her expertise is the book of Revelation. Our common approach to faith would be considered “progressive Christian.” In keeping with that perspective the message of Revelation was interpreted to be hopeful and encouraging rather than the scary “Late, Great Planet Earth” that many of us read during our youth.
The ranch offers physical challenges, mainly serious hiking and horseback riding through the mountains. Of course, we were dudes on the horses and I have taken a bit of ribbing from photos sent home of me on the back of a horse with my helmet rather than my cowboy hat … The staff that led such activities include people very much like myself and yet amazingly different. Our hike leader wore Crocs with no socks while she led us 3-plus very rugged miles to a mountain lake. The live-in facility director calmly told us about surviving an attack by an 800-pound grizzly and about providing his family’s meat through the snowy winter with the elk and deer that he hunts and butchers. Both of these two had jaw-dropping stories of stamina and risk in wilderness rescues they had been part of. I was reminded repeatedly of how tame and secure an existence in Rome, Georgia, is.
A good retreat must include silence; if you are not seeking silence in some form and in some of your time here, don’t bother to come to the ranch. There are no TVs and very spotty Wi-Fi and cell coverage. My first night at the ranch was pretty intimidating because of that very silence. But I quickly learned to bask in the quiet; I felt truly compelled to meditate on Psalms and to join the ancient writers in praise of creation’s beauty. Oh, did I say that it is really dark when the sun goes down? There are no security lights. But the stars and the Milky Way that fill the night sky will take your breath away.
I am already planning to go back next year. I look forward to a week of again indulging my “tough guy fantasies” hiking and horseback riding, of delighting in new and interesting fellow pilgrims in faith and in some precious hours of quiet, contemplative mysticism to renew my soul.