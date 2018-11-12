Halloween is over! The midterm election is over! What do these two events have in common? They both gave a lot of attention to phony monsters. Whatever remnants of scariness now come with Halloween, they are largely replaced by fun costumes and way too much candy. At Halloween, even the smallest kids know that the monster behind the mask is make believe and may actually be their best friend from school.
Not so for the election. For weeks we were bombarded with scare tactics and phony monsters. Apparently a distressingly large portion of the voting public is easily frightened. Scared by a caravan of refugees trudging on foot 900 miles from the U.S. border? Really? An invasion? Send the Army? Really? Scare words like “radical,” “too extreme for Georgia”, “socialist,” filled the airwaves with little specific content to identify what the words meant or how they applied to the demonized candidates.
All parents have had to deal with their children’s fear of the dark and of some child’s fear that “there is a monster under my bed.” Most of us even remember when we were the frightened child. Only a cruel and immature parent would ridicule or use the fear to manipulate us or make us feel guilty.
Hopefully our parents comforted us and patiently reminded us that there is nothing in our darkened room that was not there in daylight. Then they sent us back to bed and we soon learned that the imagined monsters were just that, imagined. We grew up and learned to tell real from not real.
Aside from being so disgusted with the political scare tactics, and with feeling targeted by them because I supported many of the candidates most viciously attacked, I continue to puzzle over the degree of fear that seems to be so easily manipulated. I get glimpses of being afraid about the deluge of change and uncertainty, but I still wonder what has happened to the home of the brave? My Baby Boomer peers and I grew up fearing that hydrogen bombs launched from Cuba could fall on our heads at any time. We lived through the turmoil of riots in the streets because of racial unrest and the Vietnam War. We can handle fear without resorting to the political bullying and blatant dishonesty now being used to drive us apart.
Life certainly challenges us with uncertainty and real threats, but in recognizing that reality I return to Jon Meacham’s helpful distinction between concerns and fears. Fears are concerns run wild. As surely as I resent being demonized for my views, I recognize that frightened people resent having their fears laughed at. So I need help in understanding. I truly don’t understand the fears that drive the current political style of the party in power. I truly don’t understand how words and behaviors that are so repulsive and hypocritical can be so easily ignored or excused by good people. Self-righteous arrogance or condescending privilege is no answer and simply drives us further apart. The plea cannot be stated too often: “Let’s talk.” Let’s talk with respect and open minds, not with slogans and insults.
David Brooks wrote on Oct. 25 in the New York Times, “Yes, I’m an American Nationalist.” His column set me thinking. He pointed out the importance of identifying with something larger than ourselves and that identifying proudly as an American is to be encouraged and cherished. In reading, I could see how protests against superficial belligerence in the guise of making America great again could also be misinterpreted as an attack on the very values that are our common bond. I believe that misinterpretation chooses to not recognize that progressive critics are calling us to move closer to our ideals rather than denying and demeaning those ideals. But I can also see how critics can become too strident, criticize too often and be unaware that their efforts to call for “better” may seem to others like a denial that there is anything good.
Growing from those musings, I would like to change the terms liberal and conservative to “changers” and “maintainers.” I wonder if that might make it easier to talk to one another about our disagreements. Changers like the words often attributed to Bobby Kennedy, “some see things as they are and ask why; I see things that never were and ask why not?” Changers see problems and want to solve them, to make things better. But changers may wear blinders and seem disrespectful by taking too much for granted of the good things all around them. Maintainers, on the other hand, are usually more comfortable with the great southernism, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The blinders they wear are being attached to the way things have always been so that they don’t/won’t see the problems that exist. Maintainers tend to be very individualistic and unimpressed with problems that don’t directly affect them or theirs (“I don’t have a dog in that fight”).
At its best, the recent election has energized complacent voters to exercise the great privilege that we have. We have high ideals as Americans and we have largely attained many of them. But we also fall short in attaining our ideals of true equality for all men and women. We need changers and we need maintainers, and they need to talk to each other to find some balance between their two ways of approaching civic life. In the light of day, children do not fear a monster under their bed. In the light of day we must reject the politics that would frighten us by claiming that the neighbor with whom we disagree or the stranger who is not from around here is a monster under our bed.
The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.