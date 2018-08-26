The Madison Square Garden of the South
The curtain raised, the house was silent and the conductor bowed to an expectant crowd he could hardly see through the hall’s dimmed gas lights. Over a thousand concert goers in tiered seats and opera chairs waited for the sweep of his baton to bring the Dresden Symphony Orchestra to life. They were the greatest musical performing group ever brought to America at that time.
The date was April 28, 1909, and the Dresden Symphony wasn’t playing in New York, Boston or Philadelphia tonight. They were at the Nevin Opera House in Rome. They were on a tour of the United States by compliment and with special permission of Emperor Wilhelm XI of Germany.
As they launched into the principal solo number, Albert Spalding, at the age of 21, one of the world’s most noted violin virtuosos, stood to play the Mendelssohn Concerto in E minor.
Spalding also played Bach’s “Air for G string,” a Paganini octave study and Weiniawski’s “Polonaise in D.” This was part of the program that featured tenor Frank Lawson and soprano Jeanne Jomelli. The program was sponsored by house manager Joe Speigelburg and the Rome Elks Club, and the cast was so pleasing in their performances that they were booked for a future performance on May 8.
The Dresden Symphony was not the first famous musical body to perform at the Nevin Opera House. Opening on Oct. 1, 1880, the theater presented some of the finest artists of its generation.
A lot of information about the opera house is included in a little book called “Rome’s Remarkable History” compiled for the Rome Music Lovers Club by Miss Ethel Wilkerson. There is more to be found by sifting through the old newspaper files at the library.
On May 7, 1898, the Rome Tribune described an unprecedented musical festival sponsored by Professor Paul J. Fortin of the Southern Conservatory, which stood on the site of what is today 305 E. Fourth St.
Professor Fortin brought to Rome members of the Boston Symphony orchestra directed by Anton Seidl and members of the New York Symphony led by conductor Walter Damrosch. The festival introduced to Romans such internationally known musicians as Mme. Alice Verlet of the Opera Comique; Harry Lucious, basso; Miss Nannie Jands, soprano; tenor Ion Jackson and many others. (Names now forgotten by most, but they were the rock stars of their day).
For over 35 years the opera house offered its patrons the best and most popular entertainment available. Being at a stopping point on the circuit between Chattanooga and Atlanta, it was a chance to add another show to their route with little or no expense.
It wasn’t just musical programs and concerts, either. The offerings were many and varied. The best traveling plays, minstrel shows, revues, melodramas and novelty shows, as well as serious lectures and political addresses, came to its stage, played their engagements and went their ways. Many performers referred to the house as the “Madison Square Garden of the South.”
The theatre’s first production, presented to a house packed with the elite of Rome and of neighboring towns, was “The Two Orphans” starring Kate Claxton.
Attractions ran from such shows as the Dresden Symphony to a blackface minstrel show by the Payne Chisholm Players on Feb. 22, 1899, and an untitled offering billed as “Stars and Attractions.”
“The Duchess of Devonshire,” “Dorothy Vernon of Hadden Hall” and “When Knighthood was in Flower” were just some of the productions Romans got to see through the years.
On May 4, 1909, “Boy Blue” was the hit of the season, “complete with Dreamland Scenes including Butterflies, Katydids, Musical Frogs, Elves and Fairies.”
The opera house was built by Melvin Albert Nevin, who loved social life as much as he did business. He came to Rome just after the Civil War ended at the age of 23. He opened a school and taught for three years then operated the Rome Daily Commercial, whose offices were on Broad Street.
He eventually sold his newspaper to Melville Dwinell, who combined it with his long-lived Rome Courier. Nevin entered the printing trade and into the real estate business with J.F. Shanklin. He was a Floyd County School System commissioner for 15 years, mayor of the town from 1878-1880 and city clerk for six years.
Nevin loved to dance, but due to a physical handicap he was unable to take part in that function (he had lost a leg before coming to Rome). When onlookers were inquisitive he would tell them, “I’ll tell you how I lost it if you’ll promise not to ask another question. The onlooker would of course agree, and Nevin would remark, “It was bitten off.”
One of his favorite moments at the opera house was at the climax of Gounod’s “Faust.” When Mephistopheles is making his descent with Faust into Hell, there was a trap door installed into the stage flooring, but the portly performer got stuck and couldn’t descend any further. Stage hands below were tugging on him but his head and shoulders were still above the flooring. He sang his concluding aria twice and was about to sing it for a third time when some leather-lunged wit shouted from the balcony: “Thank God, Hell’s full up!”
Nevin died in 1895 and his son, James B. Nevin, finally sold the opera house to the J. Kuttner Company of Rome.
Once again technology hurried the final curtain of the Nevin Opera House. Electricity was replacing the gas lamps so loved by theater patrons, and silent movies were breaking on the scene.
The house was condemned by the Rome City Commission in 1915, but was opened in 1916 to show the silent film “Birth of a Nation.”
On the early morning hours of December 31, 1919, it was totally destroyed by fire. There was nothing left but a few faded old photographs and an alleyway leading to West First Street, between 321 and 319 Broad Street, a way where suppliers, performers and stage hands could enter and leave without having to pass through the box office and seating areas.
Thankfully the city has maintained the alley, once trodden by the world’s finest actors and musicians.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.