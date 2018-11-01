Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.