Just several days ago, I was listening to a singer sharing the original hymns that were sung by blacks in some Baptist churches across the South. My husband was listening with me and asked, “How do you think, after all the things the blacks experienced in a lifetime then, they still had that kind of faith and hope revealed through the songs we hear?” Why does that deep faith still remain deep down in the souls of black people without there seeming to be any overall signs of deeply embedded hate for the oppressors?
These church scenes were of such that only blacks were present. These were scenes void of whites, which means that no one was going to run back and tell what was being sung. So they were free to sing what was on and in their hearts. We must remember that for many years blacks could not come together in any number without a white person being present. The church scenes seem to have been void of Uncle Toms being planted in the midst.
They could have sung songs of hatred and revenge. They could have sung songs of how God was letting them get “‘buked and scorned” from sun up until sun down. They could have sung about the days when they were sick and no doctors would treat them. They could have sung songs of despair and dreams deferred. They could have asked the captors, “How do you expect us to sing a song of joy in a foreign land?” Instead of asking that question they pulled out their guitars and harmonicas and later homemade drums and began to play music of hope and love and happiness.
He mentioned all the things these individuals had possibly experienced during that year, month, week or day. He said these are the people that Margaret Walker was talking about when she wrote, “For my people who over the years have been lending their strength to the years, to the gone years and the now years and the maybe years, washing, ironing, cooking, scrubbing, sewing, mending, hoeing, plowing, digging, planting, pruning, patching, dragging along, never gaining, never reaping, never knowing and never understanding; singing their slave songs repeatedly, their dirges and their ditties and their blues and jubilees, praying their prayers nightly to an unknown god, bending their knees humbly to an unseen power ...” These are the people who were and still are traveling this journey with a soul but without hate.
These were the conditions that motivated W.E.B. DuBois to write the book titled “The Souls of Black Folk.” For many years, racists concluded that blacks did not have a soul and therefore could be treated as one would treat a beast. That belief is still held by many whites today. To answer my husband’s question required that several facts be mentioned. The main fact is that the black people do have souls, if not there would have been more incidents similar to what the maid did in the movie “The Help.”
These are even today singing joyful songs as if they know something that other people do not know. These have come over the rough side of the mountain and are yet climbing, even though the mountain seems to be more challenging, with a few more obstacles on the path as the body seems to be getting weaker and hope is waning. These are they who keep pressing on, believing that a better day is coming because God promised it and it will surely be.
Many of the songs reveal the humanity of black people and the deep connection of the black man to his Creator. In many of these church settings, while the men were praying, mothers on the Mother’s Board would join forces and sing songs of hope. Some mother would say, “I keep telling you that there is a God somewhere.”
Another would say, “If I could not say a word I would just wave my hands.”
In the “Amen corner,” one would cry out, “Lord have mercy on me. Have mercy Lord.”
“I wouldn’t have a religion that I couldn’t feel sometime.”
“It’s the Lord’s blessing that we now enjoy.”
An older mother would sing, “‘When it gets dark in my room I have a light to shine.”
They would sing songs of hope and faith in that unseen power of an unknown God, which is why blacks were able to travel this 400-year journey being “‘buked and scorned” without returning hate.