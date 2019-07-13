As if just reading this newspaper wasn’t enough, part of the beauty of a newspaper is that it has so many varied and diverse uses.
Besides the bargains you will find inside the pages of the newspaper, the newspaper itself is a veritable smorgasbord of savings.
As all three regular readers of this column can attest, I have on occasion pointed out some of the alternative uses of a newspaper in this space. As an unlicensed consumer advocate, I again feel it is my duty to inform the populace of the cost-cutting attributes of this product. So, as a public service, I’ll offer a recap of some uses I’ve mentioned previously, as well as adding some benefits I just thought of minutes ago.
Thus, after reading this newspaper cover-to-cover, you can also use this newspaper for:
♦ Lining your bird cage.
♦ Wrapping fish.
♦ Cleaning glass.
Newspaper is the absolute BEST glass cleaner, for windows or eyeglasses. Spray a liquid on the glass itself, then wipe with newspaper. Leaves no residue for a spotless shine.
♦ Making paper airplanes.
♦ Protecting your floor or rug♦ while painting.
♦ Wrapping presents.
♦ Drying shoes.
Instead of clunking your shoes in a dryer, just fill your shoes with newspaper to dry and deodorize.
Starting a fire (You don’t even need a match. Just rub the papers together for a really, really long time).♦ .
♦ Making a nifty, whimsical chapeau.
♦ Lining your refrigerator vegetable drawers.
Keeps them dry and free of smells.
♦ Feeding your worm farm.
Little-known fact: Worms love newspapers.
♦ A tablecloth.
♦ A cape.
A blanket (perfect for the Sunday afternoon nap).
♦ Making Papier-mâché handicrafts (whatever they are).
♦ Packing delicate items.
♦ Lining storage boxes and shelves.
Again, newspaper keeps them dry and absorbs odors.
♦ A car or truck mat when it’s muddy or has been raining.
♦ Covering books, particularly school books.
♦ Toilet paper (a temporary fix, per my recommendation).
♦ A handkerchief.
♦ A great sleuthing device.
Barney Fife revolutionized this concept on an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” by cutting two small holes in the paper so as to spy on a suspect while putting on the aura of actually reading the news – Brilliant!
Can you do all these things if you read the newspaper online, on a computer? Yes! But it will be quite cumbersome to clean your eyeglasses with a laptop, and not nearly as effective either. And I have found that feeding your smartphone to worms is not very cost-effective.
When you consider all of the applicable functions for this newspaper, in addition to actually reading its content — whatever you paid for it was a steal. You may want to pay extra, just to be fair.