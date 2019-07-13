As if just reading this newspaper wasn’t enough, part of the beauty of a newspaper is that it has so many varied and diverse uses.

Besides the bargains you will find inside the pages of the newspaper, the newspaper itself is a veritable smorgasbord of savings.

As all three regular readers of this column can attest, I have on occasion pointed out some of the alternative uses of a newspaper in this space. As an unlicensed consumer advocate, I again feel it is my duty to inform the populace of the cost-cutting attributes of this product. So, as a public service, I’ll offer a recap of some uses I’ve mentioned previously, as well as adding some benefits I just thought of minutes ago.

Thus, after reading this newspaper cover-to-cover, you can also use this newspaper for:

♦ Lining your bird cage.

♦ Wrapping fish.

♦ Cleaning glass.

Newspaper is the absolute BEST glass cleaner, for windows or eyeglasses. Spray a liquid on the glass itself, then wipe with newspaper. Leaves no residue for a spotless shine.

♦ Making paper airplanes.

♦ Protecting your floor or rug♦ while painting.

♦ Wrapping presents.

♦ Drying shoes.

Instead of clunking your shoes in a dryer, just fill your shoes with newspaper to dry and deodorize.

Starting a fire (You don’t even need a match. Just rub the papers together for a really, really long time).♦ .

♦ Making a nifty, whimsical chapeau.

♦ Lining your refrigerator vegetable drawers.

Keeps them dry and free of smells.

♦ Feeding your worm farm.

Little-known fact: Worms love newspapers.

♦ A tablecloth.

♦ A cape.

A blanket (perfect for the Sunday afternoon nap).

♦ Making Papier-mâché handicrafts (whatever they are).

♦ Packing delicate items.

♦ Lining storage boxes and shelves.

Again, newspaper keeps them dry and absorbs odors.

♦ A car or truck mat when it’s muddy or has been raining.

♦ Covering books, particularly school books.

♦ Toilet paper (a temporary fix, per my recommendation).

♦ A handkerchief.

♦ A great sleuthing device.

Barney Fife revolutionized this concept on an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” by cutting two small holes in the paper so as to spy on a suspect while putting on the aura of actually reading the news – Brilliant!

Can you do all these things if you read the newspaper online, on a computer? Yes! But it will be quite cumbersome to clean your eyeglasses with a laptop, and not nearly as effective either. And I have found that feeding your smartphone to worms is not very cost-effective.

When you consider all of the applicable functions for this newspaper, in addition to actually reading its content — whatever you paid for it was a steal. You may want to pay extra, just to be fair.

Email Len Robbins at lrobbins@theclinchcountynews.com.