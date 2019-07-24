The June 30 edition of the paper features an opinion piece from guest columnist James Cook, who gave us his take on today’s Democratic Party, with an emphasis on abortion. The opinions expressed are pervasive in this community, and are built upon mischaracterizations and just plain untruths.
Before getting into abortion, Cook claims we Democrats scorn the founders of the party, and that several of our 20th century heroes wouldn’t know the contemporary Democratic Party. But Cook seems to forget that Richard Russell entered the Senate in 1933 as a New Deal Democrat, which means Russell supported new policies which were vastly more progressive than today’s Democratic Party supports as a whole. JFK was a liberal Democrat who wanted to push through the 1964 Civil Rights Act. LBJ did. Nor does Cook evidently recall that LBJ gave us Medicare, and his intent was that eventually Medicare would expand to cover every U.S. citizen. Sam Nunn is still very much alive, and is still occasionally on the stump for today’s Democrats, especially when one of those candidates is his own daughter. Nunn endorsed Barack Obama.
Democrats haven’t taken radical stances on the environment, unless one views clean air, water, and dealing with rising temperatures as radical. On race and gender, is it radical to want rights and legal protections to apply without regard to race and gender? On the economy, how many failed policies will this country have to endure from Republican administrations? The facts very emphatically prove that Democratic economic policy is far better for our sustained growth. On foreign policy, we don’t see a recent history of Democrats getting us into war. Nor do Democrats have a habit of turning on our allies. A Democratic administration worked out a deal that had an adversary opting out of nuclear weapons, with inspections proving them to have been far ahead of compliance targets. And on border security, the last Democratic administration did better than any prior administration in U.S. history at securing our borders. And surely a US historian would know that the U.S. had no significant immigration law until 1921. And we didn’t even have a border patrol until 1924. Oh, our radical past.
However, Cook’s piece is mostly a revisionist’s history of abortion laws in the U.S. He cleverly leaves aside the Democratic label, instead taking to calling out liberals. That’s because those liberals were mostly Republicans, not Democrats. Yes, read that again. Republicans brought us the Roe decision. In 1973, it was the Burger Supreme Court. Warren Burger was nominated to be the Supreme Court Chief Justice by Nixon, a Republican. As a matter of fact, seven of the nine justices who decided Roe had been nominated by Republicans. Roe was a 7-2 decision, with six of the Republican appointed justices in the majority. Only one dissented. But that’s getting a little ahead. Roe didn’t overturn all states’ existing laws, making “abortion legal for the first time,” as Cook writes. In 1967, California Governor Ronald Reagan signed a law legalizing abortion. Reagan had been governor for less than six months. There were 518 legal abortions in California in 1967. Those abortion numbers jumped to average more than 100,000/year in California during the remainder of Reagan’s tenure.
Gallup tracks support of various public policies, including abortion. Throughout the 70s, greater percentages of Republicans supported abortion under any circumstances than did Democrats. In 1977, 25% of Republicans supported abortion on demand, while 17% of Democrats did. It wasn’t until “evangelicals” courted Ronald Reagan (the same guy who’d signed abortion into law in the most populous state in the nation) in 1979, that abortion even became an issue for both the GOP and evangelicals. It was a marriage, not about abortion, but actually about segregation in schools. But in 1979, segregation was no longer tolerable in political rhetoric. So abortion stood in its place.
Christianity Today refused to call abortion sinful at a 1968 symposium, instead justifying abortion for “individual health, family welfare, and social responsibility.” The Southern Baptists in 1971 passed a resolution which includes: “to work for legislation that will allow the possibility of abortion under such conditions as rape, incest, clear evidence of severe fetal deformity, and carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.”
Mr. Cook’s recollection of the past is errant. And his assessment of the current climate about abortion is, as well. 50% of Americans support abortion under certain circumstances; down from 54% in 1976. And 29% support abortion under any circumstances; up from 22%. That’s a net gain of 3% in support of abortion overall, with the increase coming from those supporting less restrictive laws. 12% of Republicans today support abortion under any circumstances. 54% support abortion in certain circumstances.
The gist is that legal abortion didn’t come from Democrats. And even today, support among Republicans is 66%. Mr. Cook may wish that his party had been the defenders of the unborn, but it simply wasn’t so. We should all hope to end abortions. But Democrats have steadfastly held to the belief that making life better for pregnant women allows those women better choices, lowering rates of abortion. So does common sense contraception. The data since 1973 confirms those beliefs to be true.