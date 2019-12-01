The U. S. Constitution is the crowning political achievement of the Judeo-Christian culture. It created the oldest government still in existence and has served America well for over two centuries. Many have praised it as a work of political genius. The Constitution and the Founding Fathers have been extolled by Americans of all persuasions throughout most of our history, but not anymore. Today, many on the Radical Left, who have gained ascendancy in the Democratic Party, have little use for the document. And they scorn the Founding Fathers, because they were all white men without a single woman, black, Hispanic or gay in their midst. If they gain control of the White House and Congress, they intend to bring about profound change.
These radicals no longer accept the legitimacy of a presidential election, as they have tried desperately to remove Donald Trump from office since the day he was elected. Their efforts continue with the impeachment investigation. Since the Senate is unlikely to convict Trump, they apparently are trying to destroy his credibility in hopes of defeating his reelection bid in 2020. Their radicalism does not stop with attempting to overturn a legitimate presidential election, they also want to abolish the Electoral College and enlarge the Supreme Court.
The Radical Left has serious problems with the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech, press, assembly, and religion. Freedom of speech, which has been a hallmark of Western Culture, is now severely curtailed even on college campuses and on social media. Instead of debating issues, the modern radicals seek to silence opposition. As secular pagans, they have little use for traditional religion. When Christian believers object to the new political status of LBGTs on Biblical grounds, they are regarded as reactionary bigots. Some are now calling for the abolition of tax exempt status for churches. Their opposition to the Second Amendment is well known with Beto O'Rourke leading the attack on the right to bear arms.
If the Radical Left has a religion, it must involve the environment and the worship of Nature. Their opposition to fossil fuels somewhat resembles the Christian's opposition to sin. Rousseau argued that man was born good, but society had corrupted him. His proposed solution was the simple life, going back to Nature. Unlike the Romantics of the early 19th century, the modern radicals have no desire to live in the country, as they are concentrated in the metropolitan areas of the East and West coasts and show no inclination to simplify their lifestyles. But they are determined to greatly reduce, or eliminate altogether, America's use of coal and oil, regardless of the cost. Their Brave New World will be powered by wind and solar energy, and electric cars will replace gas-driven vehicles. Their goals are spelled out in the Green New Deal.
Capitalism has been America's economic system throughout its history, but it, too, is coming under attack by the Radical Left. Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist, and the other Democratic candidates for president have moved in his direction. In essence, they want the federal government to take care of us from the cradle to the grave. This would involve total government control of medical care, education, welfare, and business. The $15 dollar an hour minimum wage is a common goal, as is an extremely high tax on the wealthy (and when they are honest, the middle class too). Some call for breaking up big businesses. According to polls, their socialist goals have found a receptive audience in Millennials, who now favor socialism over capitalism.
The Constitution established a system of limited government, and the Founding Fathers generally agreed with Thomas Jefferson, who wrote, "That government is best which governs least." They also saw a close connection between religion and political freedom. Writing in 1790, George Washington observed, "the power and goodness of the Almighty were strongly manifested in the events of our late glorious revolution, and his kind interposition in our behalf has been no less visible in the establishment of our present equal government." In his Farewell Address he wrote, "of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports." James Madison, the primary author of the Constitution, wrote, "We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future of all of our political institutions upon the capacity of mankind for self-government; upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God." John Adams, our second president, stated, "We have no government armed in power capable of contending in human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other."
The ideas of the Radical Left more closely resemble the Russian Constitution than the U. S. Constitution. If they gain control of the White House and the Congress, the Constitution and the Judeo-Christian culture, along with the concepts of individualism, self-reliance will become relics in America.