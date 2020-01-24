One year while I lived on Reece Street in North Rome, two of my buddies and I must have visited every place in and around Rome that was supposed to be haunted. There was a park at Callahan and Reece where we all hung out. Duke had a 1946 Hudson. If you have ever seen one of them you know that you could put a car of today inside of it and have room to spare.
I was working in construction at the time. There were a lot of Saturdays that I would have to work a half day. This Saturday was one of them. When I got off at about 1 p.m., Duke and Carlton were waiting for me. On the way home, they told me that a bunch of the girls wanted to go ghost hunting.
It was around six o’clock when they came down to the house and got me. The car was full of girls. I opened the back door and, like a sardine in a can, squeezed in among them. I asked, “Where are we going tonight?” Francis, a girl who was always coming up with the places where ghosts were said to be, spoke up. “It’s a bridge on the road that goes from Euharlee to Taylorsville,” she said. “You can see ghosts on the bridge and hear them talking.”
The sun was still up and it was hot in the car. The only air you had back then was what we called open air. You rolled down the window and let the air in. Along the road was signs saying “See Big Dan Cave Aragon Georgia.” I had never been to Big Dan Cave and thought it would be something to do until it got dark enough to hunt ghosts. I suggested it and everyone thought it was a good Idea.
On the way we had crossed a small bridge that was made with a concrete slab poured on each side and a metal rail. I asked Francis, “Is that your ghost bridge?” As we were crossing it a cold chill went down my back. I knew without a doubt that it was.
We got to Big Dan Cave and looked around. The cave was more like a hole in a bank, if I remember, but in later years it turned out to be quite a place to take the family. I enjoyed it but went back outside and talked to the lady running the place about the ghost bridge. She told me what I had thought it was — the small bridge that we had crossed.
Then she began to tell me the story about why the bridge was haunted.
It seems a young man and woman who lived in the area had been killed on the bridge. Their car had skidded on ice and hit the concrete. The woman was thrown though the windshield and down into the creek. He was hurt bad but managed to get out. As he started for help she begged him not to leave her. He assured her he would be back to get her but when he returned with help he found she had died.
It was told, but no one knew for sure, that he had died several days later. The story was that she could be heard begging not to be left alone and, in some cases, he could be seen on a moonlight night searching for her along the creek bank under the bridge.
It was beginning to get so dark we loaded up and went back to the bridge. I told the story that the lady at Big Dan Cave told me but added a lot more to it. I could feel the pressure of the girls crowding in on me. I never cracked a smile and would let a break in my voice when I was stretching the fact about you could hear his searching the creek bank under the bridge.
We all sat silently as it got dark and the moon shone through the clouds. I was about to give up when there appeared to be a light at the end of the bridge. One of the girls grabbed my arm. “Look,” she said, pointing. I heard a moan go though the car. Delores, a very small girl, would always get next to me. I accused her of getting in my pocket and hiding when we saw something. I eased the door open and, true to par, she was hanging on to me.
I reached down and found me a rock. I felt like someone was pulling a trick on us. With rock in hand I moved slowly toward the bridge, and the light disappeared. I stepped up on the bridge and looked down at the creek bank. Nothing. I always carried what was called a pen light in my shirt pocket. Taking it out, I bent over and played the light under the bridge. There was nothing that I could see. I heard a rustle in the bushes but figured it was some kind of animals under the bridge.
The others stood at the edge of the bridge. I motioned for them to come out and help me find the ghost. I placed my hands on the iron rail, intending to lean over and look under the bridge again. A voice came to me in a low crying moan, “Don’t leave me, please don’t leave me.” I straightened up and looked around to see if any of the others had tried to play a joke on me. They were still at the edge of the bridge.
They came out to where I was and begin to look around. As usual Delores got next to me. When I turned and placed my hands on the rail again. I couldn’t move, for again I heard, “Please don’t leave me.” I asked Delores, “Did you hear anything?” She shook her head no. I will never know why I did what I did, but I took her hands in mine and placed them on the rail. Again the voice, “Please don’t leave.” I looked down at Delores and saw a frightened face. She pulled her hands from mine and began to back up with the others, who had gathered in the middle of the bridge.
I motioned for Francis, who came with that I-am-no-afraid-of-anything attitude. I reached out, saying, “Come let me hold your hand in the moonlight.” She took my hand and I moved her over to the rail. I reached my arms around her. When I placed her hands on the rail, she froze. I watched her as the voice again begged for help. She looked up at me and said, “You can hear things. And now, with my hands in yours, I can hear it too.” We stood and listened, being very still, for there was a rustling under the bridge.
We finally loaded up and came back to Rome. We stopped off at Roy’s and had something to eat. We all agreed that the bridge didn’t have any ghosts around it. That is, all but Delores and Francis.