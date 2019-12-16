Sometimes Christmas comes in unexpected packages.
The Christmas season of course is full of nostalgia, tradition, sights, sounds and smells. There is something magical about all those things. For some, it takes only the whiff of pine or the smell of gingerbread or the sound of a favorite Christmas carol to bring about a wave of gratitude and love and warmth. All of a sudden, it’s as if a warm blanket has been thrown around your shoulders ... and you feel like you are safe and loved. For me this year, Christmas came in the form of cheese straws.
I am one of the fortunate folks who have the privilege of working at the Exchange Club Family Resource Center. I have met an incredible array of fine people in this job but one of the first folks I met during my first tour of duty was Jim Bishop. Jim was a founding member of the board of directors, a generous contributor, and a long-time (and faithful) board member. He was on the hiring committee that offered a job to this very young and very green soul some 25 years ago.
I remember Jim distinctly from that interview. Though he asked questions about experiences and skills, he seemed more interested in where I was heading in life. I think perhaps he wanted to know what made me tick and to see if I had some sort of realistic trajectory. But perhaps he wanted to see if I shared his vision of the importance of quality.
Jim was the first Board President under which I served and it was a terrific match ... especially for a twenty-something professional who had never formally worked with boards before. He taught me much about how boards should work, demonstrated the importance of having a plan in mind, modeled healthy Board/Director partnership, taught me the importance of paying attention to details, and most of all, the importance of service to others.
Jim was the kind of guy who would show up for the meetings and give his opinion, even if it didn’t necessarily match the opinions of everyone else ... but he was never ugly about that. He was just matter-of-fact and he never held a grudge even when the vote didn’t swing his way. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and did his best to get the job done (and I don’t recall him rubbing our noses in it when we were wrong).
Jim did the thankless kinds of jobs — like mowing the small strip of grass in front of our building (which was then on East First Avenue). I suspect it took longer for him to load the mower into the car and travel across town than it did to actually mow the strip, but he was faithful. That small act saved money for the Center so that we could serve more families. What he did was leadership in action.
Jim always had a smile and a kind word. He believed in doing the right thing even when it was personally hard and his mantra was “quality not quantity.”
Jim was also a maker of the best cheese straws you have ever put in your mouth. At Christmastime each year, he would make a few bags of these delicious treats and bring them by the Center along with a brief visit, a smile, and a little bit of Christmas joy. We always loved receiving (and eating!) those treats and missed them when he passed away.
Last week, I received a call from Jim’s daughter, Gigi Binion. She said, “I’m coming by Tina. What day will you be in ... and how many staff are there now? I have a surprise.” When she walked in with a gift bag full of little packages of cheese straws, I smiled — and then I cried because I felt that wave of warmth come over me again.
You see, here was Christmas all tied up in little cellophane packages and Christmas wasn’t the color of red or green ... it was the color of cheddar. And through my tears, I felt Jim’s presence and could see his smile and I felt comforted. I felt encouragement. I felt care.
I suppose that is what Christmas is all about. It is about taking the time to offer a kind word and to show we care. Christmas is love. Love offers a smile. Love gives a kind word. Love takes time. Love is present even when the work is hard and long. Love reaches out in care.
So as we scurry around with the last of our shopping and baking, school plays and family visits, and the juggling of end-of-year work responsibilities that must be completed to boot, let us remember the importance of care and compassion and smiles and time. Let us remember that sometimes Christmas comes in the form of cheese straws.