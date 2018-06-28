The Fourth of July…Let’s celebrate
Next Wednesday is the Fourth of July, Independence Day, that all-American holiday when we celebrate America’s birthday.
All across this great nation of ours, citizens will celebrate at the lake or the swimming pool. People will have fun watching fireworks, attending baseball games and parades and having cookouts with friends and family.
I like a good parade. For years I went to Atlanta for the WSB-TV Salute to America parade. It was one of the nation’s top Fourth of July activities. One year my family and I went to Stone Mountain for a cookout after the parade. MARTA’s Avondale Station line was brand new and we rode that from downtown out to Decatur, and then drove to Stone Mountain. Would you believe the power went out at one point when we were at an underground part of the railway? It was hot, but thankfully the power came back on and we were on our way.
Fireworks on the 4th of July
My favorite place for fireworks is Stone Mountain Park. They also have the laser show, which is nothing short of spectacular.
When I was growing up every year on the Fourth of July we would cook out in the backyard at about 6 p.m. After that we drove to the parking lot of the old Rome Bank & Trust Co. (where the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center now is) to watch the fireworks. That was so much fun. We went home after the fireworks and had watermelon in the back yard. Years later, the Rome Symphony Orchestra would do Fourth of July concerts on the levee.
There are so many things we could think about on the Fourth of July. The Declaration of Independence comes to mind because the wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved on July 4, 1776.
The Declaration of Independence
This great document contains the ideals of our nation. It contains complaints of the colonists against the British king. It contains arguments used by the colonists to explain why they wanted to be free of British rule.
The Second Continental Congress initially appointed a committee of five men to draft a declaration. The committee included Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston and Thomas Jefferson.
Jefferson was given the task of drafting the Declaration of Independence. He worked on it from June 11 to June 28. Jefferson showed it to John Adams and Benjamin Franklin and they made revisions. He presented it to the Congress on July 1, 1776, and more revisions were made.
On the Fourth of July, in the Pennsylvania State House, the delegates met and approved the declaration. Pennsylvania State House was later renamed Independence Hall.
Georgians sign the declaration
President of the Continental Congress John Hancock signed the declaration. The declaration was approved July 4, 1776, but signed that day only by John Hancock. Fifty other delegates to the Second Continental Congress signed on Aug. 2, 1776. Of those 50 delegates, three were from Georgia. They are Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall and George Walton. Aug. 2, 1776, is the date Georgia joined the United States. Five more delegates signed, which brought the total number of signers to 56.
Declaration trivia
♦ John Adams thought the holiday would be celebrated on July 2, because that is the day the Declaration of Independence was passed by the Continental Congress.
♦ John Adams and Thomas Jefferson coincidentally both died on July 4, 1826.
♦ Independence Day became a national holiday in 1870.
These days
I decorated our front yard with American flags for Flag Day and the Fourth of July. Next week on the Fourth of July, I will have the day off from work. I just want to watch fireworks with my friends and be thankful that I live in the U.S.A!
Enjoy celebrating yet another Independence Day with your family and friends.
Happy Fourth of July, one and all! Happy birthday, America!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a history enthusiast, and an avid reader of Southern fiction. Readers may email her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.