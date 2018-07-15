The First Amendment is for all
Lately, many citizens have been clamoring about the papers written by the Founding Fathers, especially two of the amendments to the Constitution of the USA. The main cry has been concerning the Second Amendment. Earlier, I questioned if whether we — as a God-fearing people — are trading God for guns. If it is life and life more abundantly that we are searching for, so why are we so nervous about the amendment that has been bringing so much death to our community? When I was growing up, I just took for granted that every household was expected to have a gun or two. It is hard for me to put thought around where all the paranoia comes from since this was an expected item in all households, black and white, that I was around as I grew up. The stockpiling is out of fear of the unknown, which comes from the individual himself and the dark part of his or her thinking.
My concern was never about the Second Amendment, but about the First Amendment. Freedom of speech has always been something that marginalized and oppressed people had to concern themselves with in this country. Caucasians can speak or write and not be concerned about putting his or her race on trial. The notion that one black speaks for all is a farce. We as a people must be regarded as individuals with different attitudes about matters of concern in our world and community for various reasons.
When I was teaching, I allowed my students to express particular feelings when certain words were repeated. They were asked to say the first thought that came to mind and not try to conjure up any particular reason. Much of what is in our subconscious is not always known or even understood by us. We can all sit and listen to the same nightly news and come away with different versions of what we heard. Each one of us will unconsciously put our subjective views in the mix without realizing how damaging that is to truth.
I am sure that is the reason why the statement that “The moral arm of the universe is long and sometimes curves, but in the end it always bends toward justice” is so comforting to us. We must remember that we are made up of the totality of all of our experiences, including the places that we have been and the people we have met.
The First Amendment gives you and me the right to speak or criticize our government and write about how we fear its policies and behavior without being seen as cultural outsiders since we are all immigrants from different cultures. I should be able to open the newspaper and see people who look like me, and not just the ones who have committed crimes. The First Amendment gives me the right to have my ideas and opinions printed in the papers and magazines representing the area in which I live.
I remember just a couple of months ago a visiting friend turned to me as we were riding and asked, “Do you all have blacks in this town?” Before answering, I looked around at the cars in the area and, seeing no blacks, I said, “Yes, but I do not know where they are today.” Since that day I began to look around me and examine the magazines and our local newspapers. I must say, and do not know to whom credit should be given, but I must say that there is someone at the Rome News-Tribune who also believes in the reality of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.