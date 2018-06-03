The Fightin’ Parson of Bartow County
This week’s column is a “Classic Ragland,” enjoy.
Robert Benjamin Headden was born in Cassville in 1838 on Christmas Day. I can’t think of a better day for a preacher to be born. His father was born in Chelsea, England and came to this country when he was five years old. Robert’s grandparents and parents owned and operated a wagon and carriage shop till Sherman burned it in 1864. His family had been old line English Baptist and his father was a big supporter of the Cherokee Baptist College from which Robert was in the last graduating class.
When the war started he enlisted in Phillips Legion on July 6, 1861, one of the first units formed. The Legion was first sent to what is now West Virginia and the troops had to withstand a brutal winter plus several small skirmishes or battles. In early 1862 they were sent south to regain their strength.
A few months later they were back in Virginia in time for the Seven Days Battle. They followed that engagement with the battle of Second Manassas. It was here that Robert Headden took his first wound. After a short stay in a Richmond Hospital he was furloughed home to recuperate.
He reported back to his command in late November 1862, just in time for the battle of Fredericksburg in December. He was with General T.R.R. Cobb at the stone wall when the general fell, mortally wounded. The following summer he would be in Pennsylvania for Gettysburg.
Phillips Legion along with Cobb’s Legion made up the left flank of General Wofford’s brigade on the second day of the battle. Along with General Barksdale’s Mississippians they overran the Peach Orchard. Barksdale turned north to roll up the Union line and Wofford continued west and overran Stony Hill and the Wheatfield. They reached the bottom of Little Round Top before a direct order from General Longstreet stopped them. Somewhere during this advance an artillery shell exploded and inflicted a terrible wound to Robert Benjamin Headden. His right hip and side were mangled and shredded by shrapnel.
According to his service record, he was taken prisoner on July 4. This would indicate that he lay on the battlefield for two days severely wounded. He was taken to a Union field hospital, and after about two weeks he was transferred to DeCamp General Hospital on Davids’ Island in New York Harbor. There he would remain for four months.
He was exchanged in late October and spent two more weeks in Richmond Hospital No. 1. His doctors offered to discharge him and send him home, but he refused. He was promoted to 4th Sergeant and would participate in the Battle of the Wilderness, Cold Harbor, Petersburg, Sayler’s Creek and would be present at the surrender at Appomattox. He was one of the first to enlist and one of only 88 out of the original 900 of Phillips Legion to make it to the end.
In 1868 he accepted a call to preach. He would preach in small country churches for the next two years in and around Cassville. In 1870 he accepted a call to First Baptist Cartersville and would pastor that church for the next 13 years. He would come to First Baptist Rome in 1883 and remain 30 years.
During his three decades at Rome First Baptist, the church enjoyed a wonderful development and his efforts, blessed by a prosperity that made the old first church one of the leading churches of the state.
There grew up a community and church relationship with a thousand tender ties. It is said that he had a delightful personality, spotless character and consecrated zeal. He made his mark upon the community as a whole, and of course upon his church. He taught by example, but could expound precept. His sermons were lucid expositions of Gospel truths. He spoke quietly, but his words rang with such earnestness and force that his preaching was always effective. As he got older his sermons were said to have gotten even better.
He served as a trustee of the theological seminaries at Louisville and Mercer University and for many years was the president of the State Board of Missions. Many other positions were offered to him, but these he modestly refused.
He was awarded the Cross of Honor by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1900s. In 1913 he returned to Gettysburg for the 50th reunion of the blue and gray. As he walked to the spot where he had been so terribly wounded a half century earlier, he suffered a stroke. He was removed from the battlefield once again and housed in a local hospital. As soon as he could be moved, he was transported back to his home in Rome. This time he would not recover. He died on August 14, 1913 and was buried at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. There was a fountain erected in the cemetery in his memory. Later it was removed to the grounds of First Baptist, where it remains today.
A month after his funeral in Rome, a eulogy and memorial service was held at First Baptist Cartersville where many of his friends spoke. He had left such an impact on his home town and at First Baptist Cartersville that the speakers had to be limited. One of those to eulogize the Rev. Headden was Judge A.M. Foute.
During Judge Foute’s Eulogy, he used a quote that was either written or used by the Rev. Headden quite frequently. So I thought it would be wise to let him speak one more time.
“Finally a lesson for us —
Swifter than a weaver’s shuttle, we
Are being borne down time’s river into the ocean of eternity,
They are slipping away,
The sweet, swift, years,
Like a leaf on the current cast.
With never a break in their rapid flow into the beautiful past
Be ye also ready…”