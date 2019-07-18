Oct. 4, 1957, the Russians successfully launched Sputnik 1 and sent the first human to space. This began the space race to see who would be the first country to land a man on the moon and return him safely to earth.
President John F. Kennedy made an appeal to a special joint session of Congress, May 25, 1961. He said, “I believe this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth.”
In 1966, NASA conducted the first unmanned Apollo mission, testing the structural integrity of the proposed launch vehicle and spacecraft combination. This was the culmination of five years of work by an international team of scientists and engineers.
Tragedy struck at Kennedy Space Center, Jan. 27, 1967, when fire broke out during a manned launch-pad test of the Apollo spacecraft and Saturn rocket. Astronauts Roger Chaffee, Edward White II and Virgil “Gus” Grissom were killed in the fire. NASA and the country were horrified. The cause of the fire was believed to be due to a cabin filled with pure oxygen and a lot of combustible material. The astronauts died immediately by suffocation from toxic gas. Nearly everything inside the module incinerated. Chaffee and Grissom are buried at Arlington. White is buried at West Point.
Thousands of NASA employees forged ahead, despite this tragic setback. October 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, orbited Earth and successfully tested many of the sophisticated systems needed to conduct a moon journey and landing.
Fifty years ago, July 20, 1969
Humans landed on the moon. Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that got it done. July 16, 1969, was the launch date. Commander Neil Armstrong, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin and command module pilot Michael Collins were the astronauts aboard Apollo 11.
‘The Eagle has landed’
On Sunday, July 20, 1969, at around 8:17 p.m. EST, Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module, the Eagle.
Armstrong became the first person to step on to the lunar surface. Armstrong and Aldrin named the lunar surface Tranquility Base before rejoining Columbia in lunar orbit.
The first step
Armstrong’s first step onto the lunar surface was televised on live TV to a worldwide audience. He planted an American flag on the lunar surface and said, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” That was Armstrong’s description of this remarkable event. Soon after the American flag was placed, President Richard Nixon talked with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on a telephone radio transmission. Nixon deemed it the “most historic phone call ever made from the White House.”
July 24, 1969, after more than eight days in space, the astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. They’d returned safely to Earth.
On that monumental Sunday, 50 years ago, my family and I had been in the backyard where we enjoyed eating a watermelon. We went inside in time to watch the televised event, narrated by the late Walter Cronkite. We couldn’t take our eyes off the TV.
Sometimes I think about the many advances in technology we now have thanks to the U.S. space program. Our children cannot imagine a time before cell phones and computers. The excitement pursuant to Americans landing a man on the moon has faded with time. Although our children probably do not see the significance of the event, we lived through it. A staple of our science classes, we learned all about the Apollo missions.
Apollo 11 effectively ended the space race and fulfilled Kennedy’s national goal. This was a significant achievement which dwarfed any combination of Soviet achievements. Sadly, President Kennedy would not live to see this goal achieved.
On this monumental date in history, I’ll be thinking about that hot July Sunday when, 50 years ago, we gathered around the TV, mesmerized, as Americans landed on the moon!