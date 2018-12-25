Being a police officer will cause you to wonder why something happens. You check out all the facts to determine if it was an accident or a defect in the equipment you used, or done on purpose. In this case, was it the fault of the driver of the vehicle due to too much eggnog?
On this night in question, was the sleigh in good condition? We will have to assume that it had been checked and had been serviced for the trip. Had he put too many miles on it when the incident occurred? Will need to check the speedometer for the mileage that he had traveled thus far.
Let’s check the lighting of the sleigh. Was there sufficient lighting that lit up the sleigh to where it could be seen? Did Rudolph’s nose light up the way so Santa Claus could see where he was going? Looking at the sleigh, there seemed to be plenty of lighting to where it could be seen. Rudolph’s nose was as good as any headlights on a car. I can’t find fault with the lighting.
Let’s check out the driver of the sleigh. It would take a really strong fellow to drive a sleigh pulled by reindeer. Was he, at his age, able to hold them back or did they run free? Indications was that they were running on the ground. Were they in the road when they hit Grandma, or in her yard? Where Grandma was found would have to be taken into consideration.
Let’s take a good look at the time this happened. The old man had been driving for a long time. He had put a lot of mileage behind him. Now the question, had Santa Claus been nipping on the eggnog? Everyone knows that it is the eggnog season. I can find no evidence that he had been nipping eggnog.
If all the other things check out okay, then there are two questions that remain to be answered. Was Grandma in the road or was she in her yard? Now, what was Grandma doing out by herself after dark? Question that. Had Grandma drank any eggnog and walked out into the road in front of the sleigh? No evidence to back up that theory.
With all the evidence in, what do you think? Was someone at fault? Was it due to faulty equipment or careless action on the driver of the sleigh? I put it down as an unfortunate accident. Forget it, Grandpa, and have another eggnog. It will make time pass faster.
Lonie Adcock of Rome is a retired Rome Police Department lieutenant. His latest book is “Fact or Fiction.”