Can you imagine the powerful effect we would have on humanity if we truly believed that all of our actions count? Do you believe that each of our actions creates a chain of events that starts with us “flapping our wings” just like a butterfly?
According to famous author, Andy Andrews, “every move you make, every action you take matters.” We all possess the power to change the world, most of us just do not know it yet. This can be achieved in a number of ways but first let me explain what the butterfly effect is.
In 1963, Edward Lorenz presented a hypothesis to the New York Academy of Science. His theory stated that, “a butterfly could flap its wings and set molecules of air in motion, which would move other molecules of air, in turn moving more molecules of air — eventually capable of starting a hurricane on the other side of the planet.”
Of course, everyone in attendance said his theory was ridiculous and attendees laughed him out of the conference. More than 30 years later, however, physics professors working from colleges and universities worldwide concluded that in fact, the butterfly effect was authentic, viable and accurate. Soon after, it was given the status of a law. It is now known as The Law of Sensitive Dependence Upon Initial Conditions. Science has demonstrated the butterfly effect to engage with the first movement of any form of matter including people.
So, here is an example of the butterfly effect … a farmer in Diamond, Missouri, named Moses saved an infant named George Washington from bandits and gave the child their own last name of Carver. George Washington Carver, a famous scientist and inventor, created over 266 things with the peanut plant, items we still use today. Where would we be without flour, paste, paper, wood stains, soap, shaving cream and laxatives? These are just a few of the items he created from the protein-packed food. Now, the flapping of wings does not stop there. The actions of this man helped to save two billion people and not because of the peanut. This is because George Washington Carver would take his professor’s son with him on botanical expeditions when he was a student at Iowa State University. He instilled in this young boy a love for plants and a vision for what they could do for humanity. He pointed Henry Wallace’s life in a very specific direction long before he ever became vice president of the United States. Then from 1941 to 1945 while vice president, Wallace created a station in Mexico with the sole purpose of designing the perfect seed, which would hybridize corn and wheat for arid climates. Henry Wallace hired a young man, Norman Borlaug, to run it. In the early 1940s, Norman actually developed that resilient seed product which flourished and regenerated where no seed had thrived before. He created hybridized high yield, disease-resistant corn and wheat for arid climates, thus saving two billion lives from famine. He dramatically changed the world in which we live in now by enabling farmers to grow corn and wheat all over our planet.
So which man saved two billion people? Is it Moses and Susan Carver for rescuing baby George? On the other hand, is George Washington Carver the man that we should honor for influencing Henry Wallace, or could it be Norman Borlaug for developing the steadfast seed? Collectively, these men started a chain of events through an action which altered the lives of the entire planet forever. You too, have the power to change the world!
You have been created in order that you might make a difference and there are many ways to do that. One of my favorites, of course, is through volunteering. Every kindness, word exchanged and purposeful action of giving starts the molecules of compassion in motion. In turn, producing more flapping of wings as people receiving your words of encouragement, gifts of time and service, turn around and do the same for someone else. When you experience happiness or joy, it too is like the flapping of butterfly wings. Another true benefit to volunteerism is that it actually is good for your health. It can counteract the effects of stress, anxiety and anger. It can lower your risk for memory loss and is good for you physically as your body releases dopamine, a feel-good hormone, while in the act of assisting others. Volunteering also increases your self-esteem and self-confidence levels and, in the flapping those wings, you become more connected to others and provides purpose for yourself and those you engage with.
How does one become a volunteer? The first step is to take inventory of those things that you are good at and feel comfortable doing. Ask yourself these questions: What do I enjoy doing? What skills do I have from either a previous job or a hobby? What group of people or age group would I like to work with? It is an amazing fact that 63 million Americans volunteer about 8 billion hours of their time and talents every year. All that “flapping of wings” has contributed approximately $203.4 billion dollars to our nation through non-profit organizations of all types. No wonder everyone wants to live in America!
Your hands will alter millions of lives as your actions are caught up in a chain of events that all began with you. The very beating of your heart has meaning and purpose and your actions have value far greater than silver or gold. Your life and what you do with it today, matters forever! Therefore, become part of the butterfly effect and flap your wings, as you set your kindness and gifts of time and service into motion that will ripple throughout time.