My first thought was to write about the voices in my head — but then I thought that could easily be misunderstood. Most are wary of people who claim to hear voices. So I decided that a better metaphor would be to borrow from Abraham Lincoln and talk about angels. As I thought about the directions I choose for my life, I adopted the idea that I have a kind of angel on each shoulder, each whispering a different message in my ear. My dark angel sees the threatening and the unpleasant parts of life and warns me to be very careful and to protect myself. My bright angel is far more encouraging, though not so easy to follow.
My first angel argument revolves especially around our nasty political and cultural divide that thrives on outrage, self-seeking and insult. My dark angel whispers that the way to survive is to sharpen the skills of attack and defense. I have had few days since the 2018 election that I have not fought disillusion, disgust, and the temptation to go on the offensive. The temptation is to pick an argument that assumes (a key verb for my dark angel) all kinds of things about one of the tribes of which I am not a part. How can you possibly believe ...?! Do you mean you support…?! Of course, I am right and you are wrong! The angel says that I must be aggressively certain that my viewpoint is the only correct one. This angel may be called partisan, authoritarian, dogmatic, fundamentalist. S/he may, in fact, be a cousin of the war god Mars.
The angel on the other shoulder is more patient, more in keeping with the kind of faith to which I aspire. This angel is actually far more challenging than the aggressive one because this angel reminds me that I have plenty of my own blind spots. I think this angel was with Jesus in the story when he told a group of self-righteous religious executioners-to-be that the one of them without sin could throw the first stone at the sinner. This angel quotes the Bible to me a lot, especially from the Sermon on the Mount, and reminds me over and over that I have no permission from Jesus to be judgmental or mean to anyone, period. That is hard stuff to do in this era of casual outrage. This angel wants me to listen with respect and prompts “let’s talk,” “tell me more,” “help me understand.” When this angel wins the upper hand I am reminded once again that understanding is far better than assuming. Then the attack angel leaves me for a little while.
A second angel battle is about how I deal with the good and the bad things in life. The angels in this battle whisper of either gratitude or complaining. One celebrates and finds joy in good things small and large; the other is never satisfied. My dark angel can be a perfectionist for whom nothing is ever quite right. What an unnecessarily miserable life if I allow this dark, critical angel to dominate every activity and every relationship. Lies, suspicion, bullying, (watch the evening news) are the work of the dark angel and his numerous cousins. But closer to home the problem is simply the problem of attitude. When I look around is it good or bad that I am most likely to see and to focus on?
During the first six weeks of 2019, my church family was challenged to intentionally practice gratitude. At the end of each day, we were asked to take a few minutes to recall three things in the day that we were thankful for and the feeling that was inspired. The three things might be dramatic or simple. Those who would do so were encouraged to write their three things in some kind of journal or to post them on social media. What many of us discovered was that, when we paid attention and looked for the positive things in life, our outlook was changed for the better. The intent was not to become superficial Pollyannas but to develop a way of intentionally choosing to be grateful. When the bright angel whispering gratitude gets my attention, all problems do not magically disappear, and I am not deliriously happy every minute. But — I am less stressed, more encouraged, better able to cope with the good and bad of life when I choose to be thankful. I am more tuned to beauty, to being interested in the people all around me, to the very miraculous fact of life itself. The critical angel can’t do that for me.
Yet another angel battle is the one between the git ‘er done focus on accomplishments and spending time with family and friends. The dark angel makes me grumpy during the day when interruptions drag me away from a task at hand. The angel berates me at the end of a day that I haven’t gotten enough done. Even though I have made a life as an achiever, I am retired now. This angel’s voice should have dropped to a whisper by now, but it hasn’t. I still have time and energy to share, but unless I choose otherwise I can spend far too much time alone in the black hole that is my office and my computer.
The bright angel reminds me that my wife, my kids and grandkids when I can be with them, and my friends are far too important to be shoved aside for an endless list of tasks. The cliché is a fair one that reminds me that at the end of life I will place little value on work done or not done but much on those I have loved and who have loved me.
The angels speak to me and ask me to choose. I hope I will choose well, as will you.