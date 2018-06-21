The Band Got Back Together
I was in the band for two years in junior high school and all four years of high school. I have so many great friends with whom I was in the band and we spent a lot of time together at band practice. Through the years we have kept up with each other and we get together when we can. Like Saturday, when…
The band got back together
Mr. Carruth was the band director at East Rome High School for many years. He taught us everything we needed to know about music and history and so many things. He continues to be proud of all of us and enjoys keeping up with us and what we are doing. We now call him John and he is our friend with whom we are all very close.
A group of us from East Rome who were in the band had lunch Saturday with John and his wife, Bonnie Carruth. There were people there from Tennessee and Florida who came to Rome specifically to have lunch with all the gang. We laughed and talked. We told a zillion “…remember that time…” stories. Like the time we played a concert on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C. during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
An indelible memory
In 1973 East Rome high School’s band was invited to Washington, D.C. for the Cherry Blossom Festival.
One of the guys in our drum section was a kid we’ll call “Chad.” He had enormous feet, an important detail; more about Chad later.
While we were in Washington, D.C. we gave an outdoor concert on the Capitol steps one day. The late Congressman John Davis was there for the concert. There we were, dressed and pressed in full uniform on a delightful, sunny April day. We played “A German Requiem,” which is a beautiful song. Right in the middle of this fabulous music, Chad tripped over a cymbal, and the cymbal subsequently came crashing down the Capitol steps, one agonizingly long step at a time. After what seemed like an eternity the cymbal came to rest at the bottom of those steps. Mr. Carruth, of course, continued conducting us as if nothing out of the ordinary was going on. We continued playing our concert as if nothing out of the ordinary was going on. We’re sure Chad wanted the ground to open up and swallow him! We weren’t real happy with him and neither was John. We were disappointed because we worked so hard on the music. All we have to do to remind John of that story is mention “D.C.” Hilarious.
Mr. Holland’s Opus
When I was in the 11th grade at East Rome, we went from the semester system to the quarter system. Several of our friends who were not in the band took a music appreciation class taught by John Carruth. About the second week of school that year, those friends said,
“We see what y’all mean about Mr. Carruth! He is so interesting!”
That reminds me of a scene from “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” starring Richard Dreyfuss as Mr. Holland, of course, a high school band director. There is a scene in the movie where Mr. Holland is teaching a music appreciation class. The students are clearly bored and not participating in class as they should. He makes several attempts to get them interested in the class and finally succeeds when he compares the music they listen to, rock and roll, to classical music. They finally got it. Subsequently, Mr. Holland’s students decided he was interesting. I was in that music appreciation class at East Rome. Mr. Carruth was interesting from day one.
A delightful memory
Lunch with John and Bonnie, and all the gang, Saturday is now a delightful memory. We laughed and had a first-rate time with wonderful longtime friends, friends with whom we’ve had a lot of fun for many years. Yep, Saturday, the band got back together. What a great idea!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a history enthusiast, and an avid reader of Southern fiction. Readers may email her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.